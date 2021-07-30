United Country Real Estate Broker Named Rockstar Franchisee

Harrisonville, Mo., July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franchise Business Review just announced that Bret Brown, owner/broker of United Country | Buckhorn Land and Home in Harrisonville, Mo., is one of their Rockstar Franchisees of 2021.

Franchise Business Review provides the only national ranking of franchises based solely on franchisee satisfaction and performance data on a yearly basis. They analyzed the results from more than 27,000 franchisees and read all of the nominations to select a couple hundred of the best of the best franchisees in the nation.

“Julie (his business partner) and I have worked really hard and it’s been a fantastic year,” said Brown. “Last year was great, but it’s been even better this year. We have a specific goal to reach and we are definitely on track to hit that goal.”

Brown is a knowledgeable sales professional for hunting and farm land as well as an experienced auctioneer. He and his business partner, Julie Zorn, have been with United Country for two years. He said he attributes a lot of their success to her.

“Julie literally does everything for us. We wouldn’t have the success we do without her,” said Brown.

The Rockstar Franchisee Award is just one of many that United Country Real Estate has been award this year. Other awards include: Top 50 Franchisee, Top Culture, Top Recession-Proof Franchise and Top Franchise for Women.

United Country Real Estate | Buckhorn Land and Home specializes in land, farms, recreational properties, hunting land and country homes for sale. Learn more about Brown, Zorn and the team at www.UCBuckhornLandPro.com.

About United Country

United Country Real Estate –is the leading, fully integrated network of conventional and auction real estate professionals. The company has been an innovator in lifestyle and country real estate marketing since 1925. United Country supports nearly 500 offices and 4,000 real estate professionals across four continents, with a unique, comprehensive marketing program that includes the highest ranked and largest portfolios of specialty property marketing websites, the largest real estate marketing services company, an extensive buyer database of over one million opt-in buyers and exclusive statewide, regional and nationwide advertising of local area properties.

