PRESS RELEASE: BIGBEN: Report of the Annual General Meeting of 30 July 2021

The combined shareholders’ meeting (ordinary and extraordinary) of the BIGBEN INTERACTIVE company taking place at Lesquin headquarters on Friday 30 July 2021 at 15:30 hours, adopted all the proposed resolutions except resolution 26 after the presentation of annual financial statements (fiscal year ending 31 March 2021) and legal documents.

494 shareholders attending or represented owned 12,431,919 shares out of 19,432,288 shares with voting rights, i.e. 63.97 % and as such over one fourth of the share capital with voting rights. These shares represented 15,000,310 votes i.e. 67.73 % of net voting rights.

Number of shares outstanding as of 30 July 202119.455.788
Number of shares with voting rigths19.432.288
Number of voting rights (net)22.144.033

Adoption of resolutions

Description of resolutions For%Against%
1Approval of the parent company financial statementsOrdinary14 814 86199.18122 3940.82
2Approval of the consolidated financial statementsOrdinary14 814 86199.18122 3940.82
3Allocation of net profit as at 31 March 2021Ordinary14 938 96499.991 2950.01
4Approval of related party agreements and commitmentsOrdinary14 938 85499.991 7530.01
5Approval of report on remuneration for Corporate OfficersOrdinary13 548 51490.701 389 7239.30
6Approval of the compensation paid to the Chairman (A Falc)Ordinary10 149 78367.944 789 32932.06
7Approval of the compensation paid to the CEO (L Honoret)Ordinary10 248 53368.604 690 57931.40
8Approval of the compensation paid to the COO (M Bassot)Ordinary10 142 15267.894 796 96032.11
9Approval of the compensatIon policy for the ChairmanOrdinary10 226 45068.464 712 07231.54
10Approval of the compensatIon policy for the CEOOrdinary10 095 99567.584 842 54732.42
11Approval of the compensatIon policy for the COOOrdinary10 095 95867.584 842 58432.42
12Compensation policy for DirectorsOrdinary14 766 09398.85171 5991.15
13Attendance fees for DirectorsOrdinary14 923 07299.8915 8590.11
14Renewal of a Director (JM de Chérade)Ordinary10 610 32971.024 329 32528.98
15Renewal of a Director (J De Vrieze)Ordinary10 612 36071.034 327 29428.97
16Renewal of a Director (S Pannetier)Ordinary10 610 34871.024 329 30628.98
17Authorisation to buy back Company’s sharesOrdinary11 030 63773.543 967 93026.46
18Powers to fulfill legal formalities (Ordinary meeting)Ordinary14 938 35599.991 5250.01
19Share issue, with preferential subscription rights (DPS)Extraord.10 965 80273.403 974 23326.60
20Share issue, without subscript. rights (Private placement L411-2))Extraord.10 541 83170.294 455 85129.71
21Increased quantity of shares to be issued (Overallotment option)Extraord.10 390 14369.274 608 44930.73
22Pricing of an issue without subscription rightsExtraord.10 394 48869.314 603 50430.69
23Share issue in consideration for contributions in kindExtraord.10 971 88373.443 968 39726.56
24Capital increase through the capitalisation of reservesExtraord.14 930 24499.949 1980.06
25Issuance of shares tendered to a public exchange offerExtraord.10 951 86273.313 987 35526.69
26Share issue reserved for members of PEE company’s saving planExtraord.5 632 29537.559 365 43962.45
27Overall limit for capital increasesExtraord.14 809 44599.14129 0100.86
28Allocation of bonus sharesExtraord.10 235 50568.524 702 98231.48
29Cancellation of Company’s sharesExtraord.14 938 47499.991 8060.01
30Deletion of Article 16 of the Company’s bylawsExtraord.11 095 05174.283 842 06525.72
31Amendment of Article 35 of Company’s bylawsExtraord.14 934 74299.982 3740.02
32Powers to fulfill legal formalities (Extraordinary meeting)Extraord.14 938 48099.991 2750.01

Consultation of the documents presented at the Annual General Meeting

Documents presented during the Annual General Meeting may be downloaded from the website
www.bigben.fr, caption « Le Groupe», « Espace Investisseurs », « Assemblée Générale » :

- Report from the board regarding the extraordinary meeting
- Conditions for shareholders’ participation
- Resolutions for the approval of the combined shareholders’ meeting
- Announcement of meeting published in BALO n° 76 of 25 June 2021
- Notice of meeting in BALO n° 83 of 12 July 2021
- 2020-21 Universal registration document (filed with AMF on 6 July 2021, number D.21-0687) including in particular the parent company’s and consolidated accounts as at 31 March 2020, the management report, the chairman’s report on governance, the reports from Statutory Auditors)

Paper copies of all these documents are available free of charge from the Company’s headquarters.

Calendar for financial communication

This schedule is provided for information purposes only and is subject to change if the Company deems it necessary. As a general rule, press releases are issued after close of the Paris stock-market.

Q1 sales                                 26 July 2021
Q2 sales                                 25 October 2021
Q3 sales                                 24 January 2022
Q4 sales                                  25 April 2022

Interim results                         29 November 2021
Year-end results                         30 May 2022

 

