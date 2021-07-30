PRESS RELEASE: BIGBEN: Report of the Annual General Meeting of 30 July 2021

Bigben
Report of the Annual General Meeting
of 30 July 2021
The combined shareholders’ meeting (ordinary and extraordinary) of the BIGBEN INTERACTIVE company taking place at Lesquin headquarters on Friday 30 July 2021 at 15:30 hours, adopted all the proposed resolutions except resolution 26 after the presentation of annual financial statements (fiscal year ending 31 March 2021) and legal documents.
494 shareholders attending or represented owned 12,431,919 shares out of 19,432,288 shares with voting rights, i.e. 63.97 % and as such over one fourth of the share capital with voting rights. These shares represented 15,000,310 votes i.e. 67.73 % of net voting rights.
|Number of shares outstanding as of 30 July 2021
|19.455.788
|Number of shares with voting rigths
|19.432.288
|Number of voting rights (net)
|22.144.033
Adoption of resolutions
|N°
|Description of resolutions
|For
|%
|Against
|%
|1
|Approval of the parent company financial statements
|Ordinary
|14 814 861
|99.18
|122 394
|0.82
|2
|Approval of the consolidated financial statements
|Ordinary
|14 814 861
|99.18
|122 394
|0.82
|3
|Allocation of net profit as at 31 March 2021
|Ordinary
|14 938 964
|99.99
|1 295
|0.01
|4
|Approval of related party agreements and commitments
|Ordinary
|14 938 854
|99.99
|1 753
|0.01
|5
|Approval of report on remuneration for Corporate Officers
|Ordinary
|13 548 514
|90.70
|1 389 723
|9.30
|6
|Approval of the compensation paid to the Chairman (A Falc)
|Ordinary
|10 149 783
|67.94
|4 789 329
|32.06
|7
|Approval of the compensation paid to the CEO (L Honoret)
|Ordinary
|10 248 533
|68.60
|4 690 579
|31.40
|8
|Approval of the compensation paid to the COO (M Bassot)
|Ordinary
|10 142 152
|67.89
|4 796 960
|32.11
|9
|Approval of the compensatIon policy for the Chairman
|Ordinary
|10 226 450
|68.46
|4 712 072
|31.54
|10
|Approval of the compensatIon policy for the CEO
|Ordinary
|10 095 995
|67.58
|4 842 547
|32.42
|11
|Approval of the compensatIon policy for the COO
|Ordinary
|10 095 958
|67.58
|4 842 584
|32.42
|12
|Compensation policy for Directors
|Ordinary
|14 766 093
|98.85
|171 599
|1.15
|13
|Attendance fees for Directors
|Ordinary
|14 923 072
|99.89
|15 859
|0.11
|14
|Renewal of a Director (JM de Chérade)
|Ordinary
|10 610 329
|71.02
|4 329 325
|28.98
|15
|Renewal of a Director (J De Vrieze)
|Ordinary
|10 612 360
|71.03
|4 327 294
|28.97
|16
|Renewal of a Director (S Pannetier)
|Ordinary
|10 610 348
|71.02
|4 329 306
|28.98
|17
|Authorisation to buy back Company’s shares
|Ordinary
|11 030 637
|73.54
|3 967 930
|26.46
|18
|Powers to fulfill legal formalities (Ordinary meeting)
|Ordinary
|14 938 355
|99.99
|1 525
|0.01
|19
|Share issue, with preferential subscription rights (DPS)
|Extraord.
|10 965 802
|73.40
|3 974 233
|26.60
|20
|Share issue, without subscript. rights (Private placement L411-2))
|Extraord.
|10 541 831
|70.29
|4 455 851
|29.71
|21
|Increased quantity of shares to be issued (Overallotment option)
|Extraord.
|10 390 143
|69.27
|4 608 449
|30.73
|22
|Pricing of an issue without subscription rights
|Extraord.
|10 394 488
|69.31
|4 603 504
|30.69
|23
|Share issue in consideration for contributions in kind
|Extraord.
|10 971 883
|73.44
|3 968 397
|26.56
|24
|Capital increase through the capitalisation of reserves
|Extraord.
|14 930 244
|99.94
|9 198
|0.06
|25
|Issuance of shares tendered to a public exchange offer
|Extraord.
|10 951 862
|73.31
|3 987 355
|26.69
|26
|Share issue reserved for members of PEE company’s saving plan
|Extraord.
|5 632 295
|37.55
|9 365 439
|62.45
|27
|Overall limit for capital increases
|Extraord.
|14 809 445
|99.14
|129 010
|0.86
|28
|Allocation of bonus shares
|Extraord.
|10 235 505
|68.52
|4 702 982
|31.48
|29
|Cancellation of Company’s shares
|Extraord.
|14 938 474
|99.99
|1 806
|0.01
|30
|Deletion of Article 16 of the Company’s bylaws
|Extraord.
|11 095 051
|74.28
|3 842 065
|25.72
|31
|Amendment of Article 35 of Company’s bylaws
|Extraord.
|14 934 742
|99.98
|2 374
|0.02
|32
|Powers to fulfill legal formalities (Extraordinary meeting)
|Extraord.
|14 938 480
|99.99
|1 275
|0.01
Consultation of the documents presented at the Annual General Meeting
Documents presented during the Annual General Meeting may be downloaded from the website
www.bigben.fr, caption « Le Groupe», « Espace Investisseurs », « Assemblée Générale » :
- Report from the board regarding the extraordinary meeting
- Conditions for shareholders’ participation
- Resolutions for the approval of the combined shareholders’ meeting
- Announcement of meeting published in BALO n° 76 of 25 June 2021
- Notice of meeting in BALO n° 83 of 12 July 2021
- 2020-21 Universal registration document (filed with AMF on 6 July 2021, number D.21-0687) including in particular the parent company’s and consolidated accounts as at 31 March 2020, the management report, the chairman’s report on governance, the reports from Statutory Auditors)
Paper copies of all these documents are available free of charge from the Company’s headquarters.
Calendar for financial communication
This schedule is provided for information purposes only and is subject to change if the Company deems it necessary. As a general rule, press releases are issued after close of the Paris stock-market.
Q1 sales 26 July 2021
Q2 sales 25 October 2021
Q3 sales 24 January 2022
Q4 sales 25 April 2022
Interim results 29 November 2021
Year-end results 30 May 2022
