Lotus Reports Third Fiscal Quarter of 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotus Ventures Inc. (CSE: J) (OTC: LTTSF) (FRA: LV9) (“Lotus”, or the “Company”, or “Lotus Cannabis Co.”) a premium cannabis producer in Canada, today announced the results for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2021.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

The Company reported quarterly revenue of $1.43 million and $4.24 million for the nine months ended May 31, 2021. The third quarter was also the fifth consecutive quarter where revenues continued to exceed $1.37 million.



Gross margin before fair value adjustments of $478,268, or 33% of net revenue for the three-month period. Gross margin after fair value adjustments of $616,083, or 42% of net revenue in the third quarter.



The Company reported its fourth profitable quarter and net income of $208,893 or 14% of net revenue for the three-month period.



The Company has now recorded positive EBITDA in four quarters since commencing operations.



The Company paid $415,765 of loans payable during the nine months ended May 31, 2021.



OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

The Company increased harvest yields by approximately 15% and sold 626,000 grams in the third quarter. The Company cleared out a portion of small flower inventory at market prices which weighed on the average selling price in the quarter. The Kalifornia continues to obtain favorable wholesale selling prices when sold to the market.



The Company’s Kalifornia flower continues to test with consistent THC and terpene results. The Company’s flower is currently sold in six provincial cannabis retailers from B.C. to Nova Scotia and is sold at leading private cannabis retailers such as Spiritleaf, Fire and Flower and Canna Cabana.



The Company completed its 51st harvest since commencing operations, achieving craft quality at a commercial scale.



CORPORATE HIGHLIGHTS

The Company engaged Oak Hill Financial on May 25th, 2021 to enhance the Company’s capital market presence. Oak Hill has introduced the Company to new institutional investors and prospective lenders in preparation for the Phase 2 Expansion.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Selected Quarterly Financial Data (unaudited)

The financial results of the Company for the five most recent quarters are summarized below:

Description Three months ended May 31, 2021 Three months ended Feb 28, 2021 Three months ended Nov 30, 2020 Three months ended Aug 31, 2020 Three months ended May 31, 2020 Revenues $1,437,763 $1,431,509 $1,376,270 $1,782,613 $1,775,878 Cost of Goods Sold $(959,495) $(741,533) $(616,880) $(683,159) $(807,079) Gross Margin $478,268 $698,919 $848,566 $663,831 $1,671,649 Net Income (Loss) $208,893 $329,414 $(339,835) $(231,443) $1,231,779 Net Income (Loss) per Share, Basic and Diluted 0.00 0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.01 EBITDA $394,586 $514,122 $(149,427) $(36,129) $1,449,314 Total Assets $16,845,615 $16,841,875 $16,413,969 $16,908,437 $17,245,515 Total Long-Term Liabilities $Nil $Nil $Nil $Nil $Nil Cash Dividends / Share $Nil $Nil $Nil $Nil $Nil

“This quarter was another step towards stabilizing our financial performance as we prepare to expand our facility, and our sales have been consistent throughout the first three quarters of this year,” said Dale McClanaghan, Lotus CEO.

The Company’s third quarter financial results are available on SEDAR or on the Company’s website at lotuscannabis.ca/investors . In addition, the Company has uploaded a new Investor Presentation to its website.

For investor inquiries please reach out to our Investor Relations.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD:

Lotus Ventures Inc.

"Dale McClanaghan"

Dale McClanaghan, President and CEO

About Lotus Ventures Inc.

Lotus Ventures Inc. is one of the largest independent premium-craft cannabis producers in Canada. The Company leverages its decades of experience in controlled-environment agriculture, construction and real estate development with the goal to be a low-cost producer of high-quality cannabis.

Our consumer brand Lotus Cannabis Co. ™ has achieved one of the top selling flower products in Ontario through a collaborative strain launch with Kolab Project, helping cultivate our reputation as a consistent and high-quality flower producer. The Company has established wholesale relationships across Canada and has its flower listed in eight provinces.

To invest in the Company, Lotus Ventures Inc. is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol “J”, on the OTC Markets under the symbol “LTTSF” and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “LV9”.

For More Information:

President & CEO

Dale McClanaghan

dalemcclanaghan@gmail.com

604-644-9844

Investor Relations

Daniel McRobert

investors@lotuscannabis.ca

604-842-4625

To learn more, visit lotuscannabis.ca or follow our Lotus Cannabis brand on social media.

Twitter: @lotuscannabisco , LinkedIn: @lotuscannabisco , Instagram: @lotuscannabisco , Facebook: @lotuscanna

Forward Looking Information:

The information contained within this news release has been prepared by Lotus Ventures Inc. This document includes certain statements that are not descriptions of historical facts but are forward-looking statements. Such statements include, among others, those concerning our expected financial performance and strategic and operational plans, our future operating results, our expectations regarding the market for medical and recreational cannabis products, our expectations regarding the continued growth of the medical and recreational cannabis market, as well as all assumptions, expectations, predictions, intentions, or beliefs about future events. Users are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that a number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties have not been documented or mentioned in this document nor other communications made by the company. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "targets," "optimistic," "intend," "aim," "will" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. All financial information contained within this news release has been recorded in Canadian dollars.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.