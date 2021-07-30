New to The Street TV Announces Its 5 Business Guest Interviews Being Broadcasted on Bloomberg TV, Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET

NEW YORK, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s New to The Street TV announces the broadcasting of its business TV show, Saturday, July 31, 2021 on Bloomberg TV at 6:00 PM ET.



New to The Street’s TV line-up features the following 5 Companies and their corporate representatives:

1). GlobeX Data Ltd’s. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) interview with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO

2). Cryptocurrency, Finxflo’s (FXF) interview with Mr. James Gillingham, CEO

3). Rritual Superfoods, Inc. (OTCQB:RRSFF) interview with David Kerbel, CEO

4). Greene Concepts, Inc.’s (OTCPink: INKW) interview with Mr. Lenny Greene, CEO & President

5). StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.’s (OTCQB:SFOR) interview with Mr. George Waller, Executive Vice-President

GlobeX Data Ltd’s. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) CEO, Alain Ghiai, talks to New To The Street TV about their business and their futures plans for the Company. He provides in-depth discussion of the Company’s successful secure and encrypted software solutions, SekurSafe ® and Sekur® . Mr. Ghiai provides a number of reasons and examples why the current and the mostly widely used internet apps and platforms are NOT SAFE. And, he further talks about keeping business communications and data safe while utilizing Swiss Privacy Laws.

FINXFLO’s ($FXF) (CRYPTO: FXF) CEO, Mr. James Gillingham, appears on New to The Street, talking to the televised audience on recent FXF business achievements. In particular, he gives specific details on FXF’s continued g r o wth of its platform , which provides a seamless and user-friendly cryptocurrency trading experience. And, Mr. Gillingham talks to viewers about their “KYT” (Know Your Transaction), explaining how the “KYT” system works for trading and best price for crypto platforms. Mr. Gillingham shares his insight on the institutional investors and entities getting more involved in trading crypto assets. Further, he explains why these institutions are starting to look at crypto investment as stored valued assets.

New to The Street TV welcomes Mr. David Kerbel, CEO of Rritual Superfoods, Inc. (OTCQB:RRSFF), who provides viewers with information about the Company’s superfoods and their unique health benefits. He talks to the audience about the growth and consumer recognition of RRSFF’s wellness brands, Lion's Mane Focus, Reishi Relax, and Chaga Immune .

Appearing this week on New to The Street Greene Concepts, Inc.’s (OTCPink:INKW) interview with Mr. Lenny Greene, CEO & President. Mr. Green talks to the televised audience about the Company’s North Carolina, Appalachian Mountains, artesian bottle water business. Mr. Greene talks about the continuation of its growth and consumer recognition of its “BE WATER” bottle water brand.

New to The Street’s interview with StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.’s (OTCQB:SFOR) Mr. George Waller, Executive Vice-President, talks to New to The Street TV about their Company’s cyber security products and services that provides next-gen cyber, privacy and data protection solutions for business and home users. He gives an overall description of their suite of cyber protection products: ProtectID ® , GuardedID®, and MobileTrust® . Mr. Waller talks about the Company’s recently launched v2.1 for secure video conferencing which combines the reliability and scalability of their secure SafeVchat Meetings product.

About FINXFLO ($FXF) (CRYPTO: FXF):

Co-founded by leaders in their respective niches, FINXFLO is a platform that focuses on changing the cryptocurrency market through innovation. As the world's first hybrid DeFi/CeFi liquidity and protocol aggregator, FINXFLO brings a one-stop solution for all cryptocurrency traders and investors. Using only one account with one KYC, our users are now able to utilize liquidity from 25+ CeFi and DeFi platforms through a single user interface. In simple terms, FINXFLO blends all the upsides of DeFi and CeFi ecosystems to produce the ultimate product - finxflo.com.

About GlobeX Date Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT):

GlobeX Date Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT) is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure data management and secure communications. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted e-mails, and secure communication tools. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide - https://globexdatagroup.com . Sekur® is a Swill secure communication application offering secure and private voice messages, chat, self deleting chat, file transfer and email by any mobile device, tablet, or desktop. Sekur users can communicate with other Sekur users. All data traffic is hosted in Switzerland using military grade encryption and benefiting from Swiss Privacy Laws – https://sekur.com . SekurSafe® can securely manage and create encrypted passwords, store and share notes and document of all types, with the protection of Swiss Privacy Laws using military grade encryption - https://sekursafe.com .

ABOUT Rritual Superfoods, Inc. (OTCQB:RRSFF):

Rritual Superfoods, Inc. (OTCQB:RRSFF) is a plant-based consumer wellness brand based out of Vancouver, B.C., dedicated to creating simple, pure, yet effective plant-based health products that are mindfully designed to also facilitate the practice of daily self-care, so that the health of the whole body, mind & spirit is supported. Backed by a leading team of scientists, doctors, nutritionists, and experts across the wellness space, Rritual has entered the market with their flagship collection of certified organic Mushroom and Adaptogen Elixir Mix powders, offering products in the top three need-state health categories: Lion's Mane Focus, Reishi Relax, and Chaga Immune - https://rritual.com/

About Green Concepts, Inc. (OTCPink:INKW):

Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCPink:INKW) is a publicly traded Company with its main plant operations in Marion, North Carolina. The Company owns and operates a bottling and beverage facility. The bottling facility has as its water sources a combination of seven spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer that is located deep below the Blue Ridge Mountains. The Company specializes in its premium artesian bottled water brand, BE WATER, to support total body health and wellness - https://greeneconcepts.com/ and https://www.bewaterbeyou.com/ ; Twitter: @GreeneConcepts

About Strike Force Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:SFOR):

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:SFOR) provides a suite of online products that helps prevent cyber theft and data breaches by protecting customers, employees and partners in real time at every vulnerable point. Our Products are: ProtectID ® : offers 2-factor "Out-of-Band" authentication across many methods and devices for protection. Methods that is preferable and low cost for delivering One Time Passwords (OTP). This approach leverages a 2nd network for entering or receiving passwords, which locks out hackers even if they have your username and password. Service is available for in-house, Cloud Service or hybrid. (Patent Nos.: 7870599 & 8,484,698 & 8,713,701). GuardedID®: a keyboard encryption and anti-keylogger that functions at the keyboard level, preventing keyloggers (viruses like Zeus, etc.) from stealing login and confidential information. This has become the #1 Consumer Threat noted by the FBI and the 2010-2013 Verizon Data Breach Reports. Three Patents for keystroke encryption, US Patents 8,566,608; 8,732,483; and 8,973,107 and two pending patents. MobileTrust® is an iPhone/iPad and Android all devices password vault that includes a strong password generator. MobileTrust also includes a Mobile Multi-Factor OTP authenticator and keystroke encryption between its virtual keyboard and secured browser, which is critical to all confidential online transactions and other features (One International Patent Pending). Our new product secure SafeVchat is a video conferencing product - https://www.strikeforcetech.com/.

