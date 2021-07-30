Sunwing resumes flight service to popular sun destinations amid increasing demand for travel

English French

TORONTO, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The first Sunwing Airlines flights to the sun since January took off today from Toronto Pearson International Airport and Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport. The inaugural flights mark Sunwing’s partial return to service amid Canada’s soaring vaccination rates, easing border measures and increasing demand for travel. Weekly service will initially be offered from Toronto and Montreal, with additional routes expected to follow.



“After a long seven months, we’re thrilled to be returning to the skies and bringing our customers back to the tropics,” commented Mark Williams, President of Sunwing Airlines. “Our team has been working hard to prepare for our partial return to service and we’re looking forward to making even more vacation dreams come true over the coming months with flights to some of our most popular destinations.”

Initial service is being offered from Toronto to Cancun, Punta Cana and Montego Bay, and from Montreal to Cancun and Punta Cana. Sunwing will be operating additional gateways and destinations for the fall and winter season, with departures from numerous other Canadian cities beginning in October 2021.

“With vaccination rates continuing to climb nationwide, we’re seeing more pent-up demand for travel as Canadians plan their much-anticipated getaways,” said Andrew Dawson, President of Tour Operations at Sunwing. “Following more than a year of uncertainty and stress, customers are seeking out the kind of seamless vacation experiences that we provide more than ever before, and we’re already seeing unprecedented bookings for the most popular resorts. We’re looking forward to offering customers frictionless travel every step of the way.”

The resumption of flights follows on the heels of a recent survey commissioned by Sunwing, which uncovered that more than half of Canadians (58%) are interested in returning to travel within the next 12 months, with over two-thirds (68%) expressing a desire to plan an all inclusive vacation. With demand for travel quickly outpacing availability, customers interested in headed south over the next few months should book now to reserve their spot at their preferred resort.

Sun-seekers who book their return to paradise by August 9, 2021 can take advantage of exclusive last minute deals including complimentary Price Drop Cash Back of up to $800 per couple, reduced deposits of just $100 per person and the flexibility to change or cancel their plans with ease. Plus, customers can travel with peace of mind knowing that the highest Canadian standards are in place throughout their entire vacation experience with the Safe with Sunwing commitment.

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from airports across Canada to popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing customers benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. The company supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid.

