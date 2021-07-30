Medallion Bank Reports 2021 Second Quarter Results and Declares Series F Preferred Stock Dividend

SALT LAKE CITY, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medallion Bank (Nasdaq: MBNKP, “the Bank”), an FDIC-insured bank providing consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, and home improvements, along with loan origination services to fintech partners, announced today its 2021 second quarter results. The Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Medallion Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: MFIN).



2021 Second Quarter Highlights

Record quarterly net income of $17.5 million compared to net income of $1.8 million in the prior year period.

Quarterly net interest income of $33.1 million, compared to $28.1 million in the prior year period.

Quarterly benefit for loan losses was $0.4 million, driven by lower consumer borrower defaults and recoveries from previous period loan losses, compared to a quarterly provision of $16.4 million in the prior year period.

Net charge-offs were 3.93% of average loans outstanding, compared to 1.38% in the prior year period.

Recreation and home improvement loans in a state of delinquency were 1.6% of the total combined recreation and home improvement loan portfolios.

The gross recreation and home improvement loan portfolios grew 12% and 31%, respectively, from June 30, 2020.

Total assets were $1.4 billion, and the Bank had $242.2 million in capital and a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 18.09% as of June 30, 2021.

Donald Poulton, President and Chief Executive Officer of Medallion Bank, stated, “The performance of our consumer lending businesses continues to be reflected in our bottom-line results. For three consecutive quarters, we have delivered a return on assets above 3%, and a return on equity over 20%, levels that demonstrate our impressive margins and strength of our earnings stream. Earnings for the quarter were a record $17.5 million and follow two quarters of more than $13 million in net income. We expect our strong capital position will continue to allow us to grow the loan portfolios in our two key segments while we adhere to our high credit quality standards, both of which are key components of the Bank’s strategy.”

Recreation Lending Segment

The Bank’s recreation loan portfolio grew 12.2% to $891.6 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to $794.4 million at June 30, 2020.

Net interest income for the second quarter was $26.0 million compared to $23.8 million in the prior year period.

Recreation loans were at 70% of loans receivable as of June 30, 2021, as compared to 67% at June 30, 2020.

The provision for recreation loan losses was $1.0 million, compared to $8.3 million in the prior year period.

Recreation loan delinquencies 90 days or more past due were $2.8 million, or 0.3% of gross recreation loans, as of June 30, 2021, compared to $3.5 million, or 0.5%, at June 30, 2020.



Home Improvement Lending Segment

The Bank’s home improvement loan portfolio grew 30.5% to $368.4 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to $282.3 million at June 30, 2020.

Net interest income for the second quarter was $7.3 million compared to $5.1 million in the prior year period.

Home improvement loans were 29% of loans receivable as of June 30, 2021, as compared to 24% at June 30, 2020.

The provision for home improvement loan losses was $0.7 million, compared to $0.8 million in the prior year period.

Home improvement loan delinquencies 90 days or more past due were $69,000, or 0.02% of gross home improvement loans as of June 30, 2021, compared to $137,000, or 0.05%, at June 30, 2020.



Medallion Lending Segment

Medallion loans were 1.0% of the Bank’s total loans receivable as of June 30, 2021.

Total gross exposure of the segment (which is net of loan loss allowance and includes loans in process of foreclosure and remarketed assets) declined to $38.6 million, or 2.7% of total assets, as of June 30, 2021.

Unless otherwise specified, loan portfolios are presented net of deferred loan acquisition costs.

On July 29, 2021, the Bank’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share on the Bank’s Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F, which trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “MBNKP.” The dividend is payable on October 1, 2021 to holders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2021.

MEDALLION BANK

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED) For the Three Months Ended June 30, (In thousands) 2021 2020 Total interest income $ 37,594 $ 33,989 Total interest expense 4,465 5,920 Net interest income 33,129 28,069 Provision (benefit) for loan losses (374 ) 16,437 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 33,503 11,632 Other income (loss) Write-downs of loan collateral in process of foreclosure and other assets (1,424 ) (655 ) Other non-interest income 442 49 Total other loss (982 ) (606 ) Non-interest expense Salaries and benefits 2,798 2,552 Loan servicing 2,704 2,833 Collection costs 1,120 1,141 Regulatory fees 456 236 Professional fees 474 418 Occupancy and equipment 187 228 Other 866 1,036 Total non-interest expense 8,605 8,444 Income before income taxes 23,916 2,582 Provision for income taxes 6,397 761 Net income $ 17,519 $ 1,821



