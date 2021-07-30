Ensurge Micropower ASA - Registration of Share Capital Increase

Oslo, 30 July 2021

Reference is made to the announcement by Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company") on 3 July 2021 regarding the exercise of Warrants B and C in the Company and the announcement on 19 July 2021 regarding a revision to the number of exercised warrants. The share capital increase associated with such warrant exercises has now been duly registered in the Register of Business Enterprises. Following the share capital increase, the Company's share capital is NOK 170,570,102.34 divided into 1,550,637,294 shares, each share having a par value of NOK 0.11.





Contact

Ståle Bjørnstad - Investor Relations

E-mail: stale.bjornstad@ensurge.com

Phone: +47 99 16 76 72

Kevin Barber - Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: kevin.barber@ensurge.com





