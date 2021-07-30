Fort Valley State University Erases Nearly $250,000 in Student Debt

Fort Valley, Georgia, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fort Valley State University (FVSU) President Dr. Paul Jones announced today that the institution will clear the outstanding account balances of more than 200 students. As part of the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) signed into federal law in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the university will discharge student debt incurred for the Spring 2020 through Spring 2021 semesters.

Students who were enrolled on or after March 13, 2020 are eligible for the debt cancellation totaling nearly $250,000. FVSU removed all financial holds on student accounts for any unpaid balances. Eligible student accounts are now clear and in good standing with a zero balance. The debt erasure is inclusive of tuition, mandatory fees, elective fees and charges, and internal fees and penalties. The amounts cleared for each student varies, but averages $1,139 per person, with the highest individual debt elimination totaling nearly $5,000.

“Debt remains one of the most pressing issues facing students and recent graduates,” said FVSU President Paul Jones. “Many of our students are first generation college attendees who have financial concerns, which makes affordability and accessibility important priorities for our institution. This debt relief effort will alleviate some of the financial hardships that were created or made worse by the pandemic. Most importantly, it will help our students to reset and focus on continuing their educational pursuits.”

FVSU discharged the debt of all eligible students as specified by guidance from the University System Georgia. Student notifications were sent on Wednesday, July 28.

