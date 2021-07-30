(ANVS) Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates Annovis Bio, Inc. Following FDA Notification. Did You Lose Money on Your Investment?

SAN DIEGO, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Annovis Bio, Inc. ("Annovis” or the "Company") (NYSE: ANVS).

On July 28, 2021, after the market closed, Annovis reported clinical trial data for Posiphen that failed to show statistical significance in treating Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Disease patients relative to placebo. Following this news, Annovis' stock price declined $65.94 per share or over 60%.

Johnson Fistel’s investigation seeks to determine if Annovis misled investors about Posiphen's efficacy in treating patients with Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or if you are an Annovis shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [ click here to j o in this action ]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com . Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

Jim Baker, 619-814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com