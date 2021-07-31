CluCoin (CLU) Launches Community-Driven Token on BSC

Aventura, FL, July 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CluCoin (CLU) is a unique blockchain-based ecosystem based on hyper-deflationary CLU tokens. Binance Smart Chain (BSC), a fastest-growing smart contract environment, provides a technical framework for CLU progress. The project’s smart contract architecture is inspired by the overhyped project SafeMoon. CluCoin (CLU) passed a smart contract audit by leading cybersecurity vendor CertiK with the highest possible score.

In the CLU network (which is short for ‘Community, Love, Unity’), charity, community and utility should be referred to as its core areas of focus.

Technically, CluCoin works as an auto-generating liquidity protocol with static farming. With static farming, share of transactional rewards for every CLU transaction is distributed between all holders.

CluCoin (CLU) started its operations in Q2, 2021: its mainnet was activated on May 19, 2021. CLU token is already available on PancakeSwap (CAKE), the largest BSC-based decentralized exchange.

Shortly after launch, it passed a security audit and launched its inaugural joint project with NFT veterans: CLU Axie Infinity Scholarships. Also, it created native NFT vault and minted the first assets for the community.

CluCoin (CLU) for community

Community-driven character is one of the most eccentric ‘killing features’ of CluCoin (CLU) project. Its community (CLUmmunity) harnesses various play-to-earn activities in the sphere of decentralized gaming and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). CLU holders can have a say in various community-driven initiatives, i.e. CLU’s Axie Infinity Scholarship Program.

CLU holders can access periodical promotions, giveaways and other initiatives. Also, CLU Vault of digital collectibles is open for all community enthusiasts. CLU vault boasts rarest tokens from top-league ecosystems Axie Infinity, Sandbox, Decentraland, Somnium Space, Arkh, and Ember Sword.

Periodical rewards should be referred to as a main economic rationale behind community involvement in CLU lifespan. Every transaction is CLU is taxed: 5% goes to a special liquidity pool while 5% are distributed between token holders.

In total, more than 10% of all circulating supply of CLU tokens will be spent on community initiatives. To provide the context, it is 10x greater than the amount of tokens allocated for the team.

CLU team always listens to the CLU community as it provides honest feedback required to adjust the direction of project’s development. This community expands rapidly and attracts new participants daily.

CluCoin (CLU) for charity

Charity is another focus for the CLU project and its community. During the first month of stable mainnet operations of CluCoin (CLU), $125,000 was transferred to Save the Children Organization in accordance with the decision of community referendum.

To organize more charity-focused initiatives, CluCoin (CLU) team filed a 501(c)(3) application for its dedicated unit, CLUnited. It will be 100% focused on charity and therefore will process tax-deductible donations.

CLUnited is interested in on-boarding local influencers to promote the process of eliminating financial inequality across the globe.

Bringing liquidity to Clucoin (CLU) ecosystem: Bitmart lists CLU

In order to assure that all interested crypto enthusiasts can access CLU token liquidity in a couple of clicks, Clucoin (CLU) team is laser-focused on its listing by mainstream crypto exchanges.

Bitmart, an exchange from CoinMarketCap’s Top 100, becomes the latest platform to add CLU to its spot trading suite. Starting from Jul.12, 2021, CLU deposits will be available on BitMart. Trading for CLU pair with the most liquid stablecoin U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT) is going to be launched on Jul.13 at 10:00 AM (EDT). Starting from Jul.14, 2021, CLU withdrawals will be available for Bitmart users.

To guarantee the sustainability of Clucoin (CLU) ecosystem, CLU/USDT trading will be charged with additional 10 per cent fees. Half of them will be given back to the team in order to form an initial liquidity pool while the rest of fees will be directly redistributed to all existing CLU token holders on BitMart. As a result, the Clucoin (CLU) ecosystem will have one more source of liquidity while CLU holders will benefit from the system's success.

In a nutshell, holding CLU on Bitmart automatically involves the crypto owner in a liquidity mining initiative. Bitmart exchange can be accessed either via web interface or through iOS-based and Android-based applications for mobile devices.

Further plans

CluCoin (CLU) team shared an ambitious roadmap to observe the next steps of its progress. In Q3, 2021, the ecosystem of regional chapters for CluCoin (CLU) will be formed.

The company is going to form a media relationship team and create its first-ever native pool of non-fungible tokens. Ambassador program and ‘Play-to-Earn’ initiatives will also launch by the end of 2021.

In late 2021, the company is going to expand its presence and visibility on e-sports scene and to release first-ever charity documentary. Native CLU Exchange and staking instruments for CLU tokens will also go live as soon as in this year. So, Clucoin (CLU) will meet the year of 2022 with an updated roadmap.

