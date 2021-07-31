Google Recent Link Update: Marketing Masterclass Podcast Hosted by Adam Torres and SEO Qamar Zaman.

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, July 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Our latest Mission Matters Podcast Marketing Masterclass episode offers insights from Qamar Zaman and Adam Torres. In this podcast, they explain the basics of link building and how to adapt to the new Google update.

Although many small businesses know how important content marketing is for their business growth, SEO and content marketing are more complicated than they seem. In a new episode of the Mission Matters podcast, Qamar Zaman explains the basics of optimizing your content for Google.



SEO Consultant Qamar Zaman (Right) - Podcast Host Adam Torres Left















































Google Marketing Masterclass by Mission Matters and Qamar Zaman mainly focuses on creating content that helps small businesses gain traction. Adam and Qamar discuss how to prepare such content so that it can be found by search engines. They also share valuable information about Google's recent update to links in YouTube episode 5 [Optimizing Your Content for Google]

Qamar's digital marketing consultancy, KissPR, uses a unique storytelling approach to help businesses grow organically while building relationships with customers. A member of the Forbes Agency Council and a published author, Qamar is considered a thought leader in search engine marketing.

(Podcast >> Listen to the full episode here.)



Podcast Episode: Qamar Zaman talks about topics such as optimizing content for Google and the basics of linking. Also, how to adapt to the Google update.

Background.

Google updates history.

How to Prepare your content for Google Search

Links - Dofollow and Nofollow links.

Types of anchor texts

Rather than hiring one consultant to manage the SEO audit and another to handle the SEO, Qamar recommends that business owners hire two consultants. This will ensure that there are checks and balances and that you are only provided with the services you need.

About: KISS PR Digital

Qamar Zman established Kiss PR, a leading digital growth company, in Grand Cayman (Cayman Islands) in 2003. Zaman has been a successful entrepreneur for years and has helped elite law firms and companies reach new heights. Businesses can grow their online presence, save time and money, and grow their business with KISS PR. Brands all over the world have used this unique storytelling model. Keeping small businesses on their path to success, KissPR has told over 31,000 stories. Visit KissPR at https://kisspr.com.

The Mission Matters Podcast by Adam Torres

Adam Torres hosts the Mission Matters Business Podcast. Everyday, leaders are interviewed in a 15-20 minute format. Their podcast is for busy people who are on the go. No fluff. Mission Matters Business with Adam Torres on Apple Podcasts. Resource >> https://rebrand.ly/mission-matters-podcast-nf

You can find the podcast on any of your preferred listening platforms:

Youtube: https://youtu.be/SvPEi6eA8Rs

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.ph/pin/713046553505060090

Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/p/CQwHO5ggQJR/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/i/status/1410277973241040902

Facebook: https://fb.watch/6smnvSokxl/

Media contact:

Az@kisspr.com

Sources

Related Post: Google Link Spam Algorithm Update Rolling Out on July 26





Attachment