Flair Airlines Delivers Low Fare Choices to Abbotsford

EDMONTON, Alberta, Aug. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flair Airlines, Canada’s only independent ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC), advances its rapid growth across Canada as it begins air service at Abbotsford International Airport (IATA: YXX). Abbotsford becomes the fifth community in British Columbia to benefit from Flair’s highly competitive low fares. Flair Airlines is starting non-stop flights to 6 Canadian destinations with fares as low as $19.



“We are delighted to see travel and tourism continue to return across Canada. Bringing our low fare travel options to Abbotsford is important for the community as we deliver more choices and competition for air travel. Our low fares are a powerful tool in economic recovery and we know that healthy competition in air travel is essential to keeping travel affordable for families,” says Stephen Jones, President and CEO, Flair Airlines. “Throughout Canada, passengers have been paying way too much for way too long, and it is together with airports like Abbotsford that we can provide affordable options across the country and beyond.”

The 6 non-stop destinations served through Abbotsford are Calgary, Edmonton, Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto and Winnipeg. Flair will also begin daily non-stop flights to Las Vegas starting October 31.

“On behalf of Abbotsford City Council and Abbotsford Airport Authority, I am pleased to welcome Flair Airlines to Abbotsford International Airport,” said Henry Braun, Mayor, City of Abbotsford. “As the only Ultra-Low Cost Airport in Canada, we appreciate Flair Airline’s low cost options making air travel more affordable and accessible to Canadians.”

Abbotsford is among three new destinations Flair has added to its network in August along with Grande Prairie and Charlottetown. Flair serves 20 Canadian cities and continues to grow with the addition of service to US cities this fall and more new aircraft joining the fleet. With an ambitious goal to grow to 50 aircraft in 5 years, Flair is rapidly expanding as it brings ULCC service to Canadians.

