Gamestarter is launching on DAO Maker through its SHO public sale on August 2nd

Tallinn, Estonia, Aug. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gamestarter is delighted to announce their SEED SHO listing date on DAO Maker, the premier launchpad for blockchain projects . This public sale offering will allow the Gamestarter and DAO Maker communities to partake in the project’s success and invest under the same terms as their private sale participants.



Their recently concluded private sale was a massive success and drew interest from some of the biggest blockchain investors from around the world. The massively oversubscribed funding round of $2M was led by DAO Maker and other VC stalwarts namely, AC capital, AngelONE, Evangelion Capital, AU21, Shima Capital, Coincurb, Kyros Ventures, MGNR, and X21 Capital.

Gamestarter’s native token $GAME will be publicly available for purchase on DAO Maker’s platform from August 2nd.

Powered by $GAME Coin

Gamestarter platform’s NFT marketplace will be powered by the native token “GAME”. $GAME Coin ($GAME) is an ERC20-compliant cryptographic token that can be traded on the Ethereum blockchain just like Ethereum and other ERC20 assets.

$GAME is both a Gamestarter platform currency and an independent store of value for players and investors alike.

All platform transactions will be handled only through $GAME coin, whether it’s in-game NFTs or marketplace purchases. However, an NFT that costs $50 will always cost $50; the amount of $GAME Coins required to complete the transaction on the blockchain will fluctuate according to the latest $GAME Coin market price.



$GAME token holders will benefit from exclusive benefits including fee discounts on the NFT marketplace if the native token is used for fees and premium access to the best game items that become oversubscribed.

Gamestarter and DAO Maker: Democratizing Fundraising

Gamestarter is being built to bring in a new standard for indie game fundraising, and democratize the gaming industry. With that and the community’s best interests in mind, the token sale process has been designed to ensure equitable terms for all. This means both the sale price and vesting terms for the SEED SHO sale will be the same as it is for their private sale participants.

The Gamestarter team is beyond thankful to DAO Maker who have been supportive throughout this fundraising process.

DAO Maker is a comprehensive fundraising platform for blockchain start-ups that cater to almost all the needs of a new project. Fundraising is the most critical function of the platform which allows retail investors to invest directly in emerging projects like Gamestarter. Besides, DAO Maker also offers other services that help young projects jump-start, such as marketing, community building, consultation, and token architecture development.

So far, DAO Maker has reported almost $7 billion in total funds raised on the platform.

Stay tuned to their official channels for the latest news and updates

Warning: Please do not attempt to purchase $GAME coin before their official announcement to avoid being targeted by frauds! A number of token contracts may try to imitate $GAME. Gamestarter is not subjected to any responsibility where this situation occurs.

About Gamestarter

Gamestarter.co is bringing in a new standard for indie game funding by building an NFT-based crowdfunding platform & marketplace. Gamestarter lets indie games fundraise by selling digital game items as liquid NFTs. They provide liquidity, player-ownership, and new funding resources to the largest entertainment industry in the world.

