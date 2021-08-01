Zambrero’s 50 Million Reasons to Feel Good while achieving Business Success

Sydney, AU, Aug. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - The rapid rise of the Zambrero franchise success story continues

- Achievement of 50 Million Meals milestone donated to help end world hunger

- Zambrero’s Feel Good Mex approach combines quality, fresh food with its Plate4Plate initiative tackling world hunger

- Rapidly growing global franchise now in USA, Australia, NZ, UK, and Ireland

The rapid growth of the highly successful and rapidly growing Zambrero QSR franchise has achieved another major goal, hitting the milestone 50 Million Meals donated to helping end world hunger.

Every burrito or bowl purchased at Zambrero sees a meal donated to someone in need through its Plate 4 Plate initiative. Plate 4 Plate has been at the heart of Zambrero’s approach since its inception in 2005. Founder Dr Sam Prince opened his first Zambrero restaurant in his hometown of Canberra, Australia when he was a 21-year-old medical student wanting to serve good food that did good while delivering business success.

His vision is now global with Zambrero in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Ireland with more than 215 restaurants. Plans for additional locations are underway in North Carolina, Kentucky, Ohio, Nevada, Arizona and Utah, with franchise opportunities available. To find out more please visit https://www.zambrero.com/franchise or contact our General Manager - North America, Mike Spavelko now on M: 904.307.6477 or m.spavelko@zambrero.com

Zambrero partners with Rise Against Hunger globally to achieve its mission of ending world hunger. Each Zambrero has an in-restaurant counter clocking up in real time the number of burritos and bowls sold and, in turn, the number of meals donated.

Quotes attributed to Zambrero US CEO Bianca Azzopardi (who is available for interview)

“This week thanks to our wonderful franchise partners and customers, we will make the magic 50 Million Meals milestone, resulting in 50 Million Meals donated through Rise Against Hunger to help end world hunger.”

“Plans for additional locations are underway in North Carolina, Kentucky, Ohio, Nevada, Arizona and Utah and some franchise opportunities are available.”

About Rise Against Hunger

Rise Against Hunger, an international humanitarian organization, is growing a global movement to end hunger by empowering communities, nourishing lives and responding to emergencies. With locations across the U.S. and five international offices, the organization provides immediate nourishment for those facing hunger today and implements sustainable solutions that will lift entire communities for years to come. Rise Against Hunger has facilitated volunteer meal packaging of more than 540 million meals to be distributed to countries around the world. To find out more about Rise Against Hunger’s efforts to end hunger worldwide, please visit www.riseagainsthunger.org.

About Zambrero

Zambrero has over 215 restaurants and is in the US, Australia, Ireland, UK and New Zealand. Zambrero first expanded to the United States in 2018.

Founded in Canberra, Australia in 2005, Zambrero is a healthy, Mexican-inspired fast-casual restaurant that also helps stop world hunger by donating a meal to someone in need with every burrito and bowl purchased through the Plate 4 Plate initiative.

