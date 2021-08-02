Champagne Flutes Hong Kong – New Wine Glass Collection Launched by Town House HK

Central, Hong Kong, Aug. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Town House has announced the launch of its expanded champagne flutes and wine glass collection for clients in Hong Kong. The collection now includes the custom-made Riedel Champagne Dom Pérignon Glass.

The recent addition to the collection sees Riedel’s champagne glasses join the company’s range of luxury home and tableware items for customers to choose from.

When looking for high-quality glassware for the home, many individuals will search for items that are both visually attractive but also offer the best flavour experience for their wine or Champagne. And this is where Riedel stands apart from the rest, by designing glass shapes that specifically enhance the flavour of wines, Champagne and spirits.

Additionally, investing in well-made glasses provides long-lasting and beautiful tableware for impressing guests during special occasions. Town House’s updated collection gives customers access to stunning glass and flute creations from the best makers on the market, including Riedel, Nachtmann, Dartington Crystal, Bohemia Crystal, Royal Scot and more.

With the Riedel Champagne Dom Pérignon Glasses, customers are able to purchase an item that has been specifically designed with the champagne drinker in mind. Crafted following multiple tastings and fine-tuning processes, the glass both enhances and highlights the characteristics of the champagne within it.

Furthermore, its incredibly lightweight design makes for an elegant and sophisticated drinking experience. It also comes in an elegant gift box, making it an ideal affordable grab-and-go gift.

Traditionalists looking for a simple Champagne flute will also find several different options at Town House. The most popular being the Nachtmann Vivendi Champagne Flute Set, currently on sale for just HK$260 for a set of four.

The classic Champagne flute is perfect for light, fresh, dry champagnes. Its slimline shape is great to encourage the bead in champagne and sparkling wine, making it the choice for those connoisseurs who are after a thin and elegant flute.

Town House has several shops throughout Hong Kong where customers can see the luxury home and tableware items in person.

Business owners can also take advantage of the company’s wholesale services, which can supply bars, restaurants, and clubs with their range of glassware items.

A spokesperson for Town House said, ”Town House is best defined by its customer service, its commitment to offering special in-shop experiences, and its portfolio of curated, difficult-to-find collections from around the world.”

All Riedel and Nachtmann glasses sold by Town House are dishwasher safe.

Town House offers free delivery within three working days in Hong Kong on orders of HK$1,000 or more. It also offers a free gift-wrapping and gift card service.

Interested parties can find more information by visiting https://www.townhouse.com.hk

