Press news Biocartis Group NV: Update on Fire Incident at Biocartis Warehouse

Update on Fire Incident at Biocartis Warehouse





Mechelen, Belgium, 2 August 2021 – Biocartis Group NV (the ‘Company’ or ‘Biocartis’) (Euronext Brussels: BCART) provides an update regarding the impact on production and inventory following a fire that broke out at one of the Company’s warehouse facilities in Mechelen, Belgium, during the night of 30 July 2021.

Production Continuity

The fire caused considerable damage to the warehouse facility. In the adjacent production facility, the manufacturing equipment of the high-throughput ‘ML2’ cartridge production line was not damaged but due to structural damages to the building, and the inspections and repairs needed, production at the ‘ML2’ line will be temporarily suspended.

Production will be transferred from the impacted ‘ML2’ production line to the ‘ML1’ production line which is located in another building at the Mechelen site and that was not affected by the fire. Steps have been taken to redirect additional personnel and resources to the ‘ML1’ line and increase its output, but the Company will be running at considerably lower manufacturing capacity until production on ML2 can be resumed.

Inventory Update

A part of the stock of finished products and reagents used as raw materials in Idylla™ cartridge manufacturing was lost in the fire. However, as the Company stores inventory across different warehouses, the stock of instruments and consoles was not impacted and about half of the Company’s stock of finished products is still available to meet short term demand across the majority of the product portfolio. Also, inventory of plastic parts was unaffected.

Raw material is available to continue cartridge manufacturing until late August and steps will be taken the coming days to replenish critical reagent materials from different suppliers in order to minimize production delays.

We will be working closely with our customers and partners to minimize the impact of these disruptions in production and to secure serving most urgent needs.

Further updates will be made as appropriate.

