Cornish Metals Announces Results of Its 2021 Annual General and Special Meeting of the Shareholders

| Source: Cornish Metals Inc. Cornish Metals Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia, CANADA

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornish Metals Inc. (TSX-V/AIM: CUSN) (“Cornish Metals” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of its 2021 Annual General and Special Meeting of the shareholders of the Company held via live audio teleconference on July 30, 2021 (the “Meeting”). Proxies representing 77,420,674 common shares of the Company (“Common Shares”), being 28.68% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, were voted. All resolutions were passed.

The voting results of the business of the Meeting are summarized as follows:

MOTIONVotes For % ForVotes Against% Against Votes Withheld
Number of directors set at six75,315,50799.99%10,3000.01%Nil
Election of D. Grenville Thomas75,240,22299.89%Nil0.00%85,585
Election of Patrick F.N. Anderson75,240,22299.89%Nil0.00%85,585
Election of Kenneth A. Armstrong75,233,86399.88%Nil0.00%91,944
Election of Donald R. Njegovan75,238,22299.88%Nil0.00%87,585
Election of Richard D. Williams75,141,06799.75%Nil0.00%184,740
Election of John F.G. McGloin75,308,94899.98%Nil0.00%16,859
Appointment of Auditors77,410,37499.99%Nil0.00%10,300
Approval and Ratification of Stock Option Plan75,216,53399.85%109,2740.15%Nil
Confirmation of the Amended and Restated By-Law75,065,20899.65%260,5990.35%Nil
Approval of General Share Authority75,292,31899.96%33,4890.04%Nil
Approval of Pre-Emptive Disapplication Authority75,251,09499.90%74,7130.10%Nil
Approval of Electronic Communication Resolution75,303,72999.97%22,0780.03%Nil

ABOUT CORNISH METALS

Cornish Metals completed the acquisition of the South Crofty tin and United Downs copper / tin projects, plus additional mineral rights located in Cornwall, UK, in July 2016 (see Company news release dated July 12, 2016). The additional mineral rights cover an area of approximately 15,000 hectares and are distributed throughout Cornwall. Some of these mineral rights cover old mines that were historically worked for copper, tin, zinc, and tungsten.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Richard D. Williams”
Richard D. Williams, P.Geo

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 

        









    

        
