Financière de Tubize - 2021 halfyear financial report

Press release
2 August 2021
Embargo till 08:00h CET
FINANCIERE DE TUBIZE SA
Allée de la Recherche 60, 1070 Brussels
2021 half-year financial report
Regulated information
2 August 2021
The board of directors of Financière de Tubize has issued the 2021 half-year financial report. This report is available on the website www.financiere-tubize.be
- Profit for the period in accordance with Belgian accounting standards: € 85,0 million,
- Profit for the period in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS): € 204,8 million,
- Dividend received from UCB: € 86,5 million (€ 1,27 per share, an increase of 2,4% compared to 2020),
- Dividend paid to shareholders of Financière de Tubize of € 30,3 million (€ 0,68 per share, an increase of 9,6% compared to 2020),
- Decrease of outstanding bank borrowings from € 33,5 million at 31 December 2020 to € 0,0 at 30 June 2021,
- Acquisition of 257.000 UCB shares, increasing the holding of the Company in UCB from 35,00% on 31 December 2020 to 35,13% on 30 June 2021.