ATARI: Fiscal year 2020/2021 earnings release schedule

Fiscal year 2020/2021 earnings release schedule

Paris, August 2, 2021, 8:00 a.m. CET - The Atari Group will publish its 2020/2021 annual results (fiscal year ending March 31, 2021) at the latest on August 13, 2021, following a Board of Directors meeting to be scheduled. This delay is related to the time being spent on the financial audit of the Group's transactions in NFTs and cryptoassets. As a result, the Universal Registration Document relating to this fiscal year will be filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers during September 2021 after the completion of the audit procedures, the issuance of the Statutory Auditors' reports, and its approval by the Board of Directors of Atari.

About Atari:

Atari, comprised of Atari SA and its subsidiaries, is a global interactive entertainment and multiplatform licensing group. The true innovator of the video game, founded in 1972, Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 games and franchises, including globally known brands such as Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command® and Pong®. From this important portfolio of intellectual properties, Atari delivers attractive online games for smartphones, tablets, and other connected devices. Atari also develops and distributes interactive entertainment for Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo game consoles. Atari also leverages its brand and franchises with licensing agreements through other media, derivative products and publishing. For more information: www.atari.com and www.atari-investisseurs.fr/en/. Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Paris (Compartment C, ISIN Code FR0010478248, Ticker ATA), in Sweden on Nasdaq First North Growth Market as Swedish Depositary Receipts (ISIN Code SE0012481232, Ticker ATA SDB) and are eligible for the Nasdaq International program in the United States (OTC - Ticker PONGF).

Atari - Philippe Mularski, CFO Calyptus - Marie Calleux

Tel +33 1 83 64 61 57 - pm@atari-sa.com Tel + 33 1 53 65 68 68 – atari@calyptus.net



