MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 23 November 2020, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 15,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.

The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 30 September 2021.

The following transactions have been executed from 26 July to 30 July 2021:

 Number of
shares		Average purchase
price (DKK)		Transaction
value (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement73,120191.0713,971,265
26 July 2021
27 July 2021
28 July 2021
29 July 2021
30 July 2021		50
50
50
100
50		224.86
226.46
228.64
235.02
233.86		11,243
11,323
11,432
23,502
11,693
Accumulated under the programme73,420 14,040,458

A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 26 July to 30 July 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 73,420 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.943% of the company’s total share capital.

MTHH_Company Announcement 46_2021 Appendix - Overview of transactions (26 - 30 July 2021)