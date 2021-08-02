MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 23 November 2020, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 15,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.
The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 30 September 2021.
The following transactions have been executed from 26 July to 30 July 2021:
|Number of
shares
|Average purchase
price (DKK)
|Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|73,120
|191.07
|13,971,265
|26 July 2021
27 July 2021
28 July 2021
29 July 2021
30 July 2021
|50
50
50
100
50
|224.86
226.46
228.64
235.02
233.86
|11,243
11,323
11,432
23,502
11,693
|Accumulated under the programme
|73,420
|14,040,458
A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 26 July to 30 July 2021 is attached to this announcement.
Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 73,420 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.943% of the company’s total share capital.
Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365
