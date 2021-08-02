Share repurchase programme

The share repurchase programme runs as from 28 January 2021 and up to and including 30 September 2021. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 750 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 2/2021 of 28 January 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

  Number of
shares 		Average purchase
price (DKK) 		Transaction
value (DKK)
Accumulated, latest announcement 1,863,731 288.14 537,021,953
26 July 2021 14,500 301.74 4,375,191
27 July 2021 14,500 303.05 4,394,173
28 July 2021 14,000 305.40 4,275,642
29 July 2021 14,000 306.59 4,292,317
30 July 2021 14,000 304.55 4,263,648
Accumulated under the programme 1,934,731 288.73 558,622,924

With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 1,934,731 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 2.67% of the share capital.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
                                                         
