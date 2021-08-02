New York, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Smart Transducers: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06126501/?utm_source=GNW





Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on type, format, operation, application, end-user, and region.



The report also focuses on the major driving trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape.The report explains the current trends in the smart transducers market.



The report concludes with detailed profiles of the major players in the global smart transducers market.



Report Includes:

- 29 data tables and 22 additional tables

- An overview of the global markets for smart transducer technologies within the instrumentation industry

- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic data from 2020, market estimation for 2021, 2022 and 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Evaluation of the current and potential market size and revenue forecast for smart transducers, and corresponding market share analysis by transducer type, variety, operation, application, end user industry, and geographic region

- Highlights of the key market dynamics (DROs), industry structure, regulatory landscape, and COVID-19 impact assessment on the progress of this market

- Detailed review of the current market scenario for smart or intelligent transducers, industry value chain analysis, and the future direction of this market

- Porter’s five forces analysis of smart transducers market with each of the frameworks outlined and graphically depicted

- Review of the patents released/granted in the recent years for smart transducers systems

- Insight into the recent industry activities, competitive benchmarking of key players in the market, and their company share analysis

- Descriptive company profiles of the leading market participants, including Ametek Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG and TE Connectivity Ltd.



Summary:

With the adoption of the IEEE 1451 standard, the use of smart transducers has significantly increased in the industrial, medical and other applications, where control is being decentralized to the transducing site.Smart transducers are devices in a measurement environment that can carry out the core functions of transduction/actuation, signal conditioning, signal conversion, computation, control, memory and communication.



Smart transducers also incorporate added functionalities such as self-identification, self-test/diagnostics, and automatic calibration and compensation. Many smart transducer systems are designed for mass-market applications, where low manufacturing costs are essential.



Reasons for Doing the Study:

This study provides an overview on the size of the markets at the global and regional levels, the market dynamics, and information about the key companies. This will help readers in their decision-making and strategic planning.

