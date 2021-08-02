Construction contract (Roseni Maja)

English Estonian

Nordecon AS entered into an agreement with Roseni Kinnisvara OÜ, a member of the NG Investeeringud group, for the construction of Roseni Maja office building at Ahtri 4 in Tallinn. A six-storey building with two underground parking floors with a closed gross area of 15,150 sqm will be erected on the property.

The total value of the contract is close to EUR 17 million plus VAT, and the construction will be completed in June 2023.

Nordecon ( www.nordecon.com ) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Sweden, Finland and Ukraine. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2020 was 296 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs 675 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.