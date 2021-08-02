New York, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bioadhesives Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06126500/?utm_source=GNW





It will also analyze the major challenges faced by manufacturers and end users of bio adhesives. A separate section, Key Market Indicators, will be provided and will include detailed descriptions about the recent trends in the bioadhesives market.



This report will also have a separate section highlighting the impact of COVID-19 on the bioadhesives market at a global level. The section will include COVID-19’s impact on demand and supply of bioadhesives, price impact and various strategic decisions taken by governments to boost the market.



The market size and estimations will be provided in terms of volume (tons) and value (US$ millions), considering 2020 as base year and with a market forecast given from 2021 to 2026. For companies reporting their revenue in US$, the revenues will be taken from annual reports; for companies that report their revenue in other currencies, the average annual currency conversion rate will be used for the particular year to convert the revenue to US$.



The report will be segmented into five geographical regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. The geographical regions are further segmented into major countries and subregions including the U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Russia, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council, a political and economic alliance of six Middle Eastern countries—Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman), and the rest of all the other regions. Country and regional level market size, with respect to source and application, will also be provided. The impact of COVID-19 will be considered while estimating the market size.



Report Includes:

- 119 data tables and 45 additional tables

- An overview of the global bioadhesives market

- Estimation of the market size, both in terms of volume and value, and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Discussion on how stringent government regulations on fuel-based adhesives and consumer demand for non-hazardous products leads to the development of bio-based adhesives and how bio-renewable feedstock helps in reducing carbon footprints

- Description of mechanical and chemical properties of bioadhesives and quantification of bioadhesives market based on source, application, and region

- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast and assessment of new developments and product launches in the bioadhesives industry

- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies

- Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players, including Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, 3M, H.B. Fuller Co., Toyo Ink Group, Ashland Global Holdings Inc. and EcoSynthetix Inc.



Summary:

Bioadhesives are made from natural materials that have the ability to show exceptional adhesive performance similar to synthetic alternatives. These bio-based adhesives can either be used in their natural state or can be used after modification.



Bioadhesives are introduced as a substitute to petroleum-based adhesives.Synthetic adhesives emit volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which are harmful to the environment as well as to human beings.



The manufacturing processes of petroleum-based adhesives, such as grinding and machining, are also equally responsible for producing hazardous materials.



However, adhesives produced from renewable materials emit low VOCs and the environmental effect from bioadhesives is much lower than petroleum-based adhesives. In addition, several regulations have been introduced that aim to reduce industrial emissions of VOCs, resulting in the increasing adoption of adhesives based on renewable materials across various industries.



The bioadhesives market is broken into two primary segments: by source and by application.



Based on source, the global bioadhesives market is segmented into plant-based and animal-based raw materials.In 2020, REDACTED sources accounted for the REDACTED share of the global market.



Plantbased adhesives are made from components such as starch, dextrin, soybean protein, oil, waxes etc. that are readily available and easy to process. Whereas animal-based adhesives are produced from components such as albumin, gelatin, keratin rendered from bones, hooves, or hides of animals. The growing popularity of veganism that eliminates the use of animal-based products is expected to boost the demand for plant-based adhesives in the forecast period.



Based on application, the global bioadhesives market is segmented into paper and packaging, building and construction, woodworking, medical and others.In 2020, the REDACTED segment REDACTED the global bioadhesives market.



In the packaging industry, bioadhesives are used in special packaging, flexible packaging, filters and cigarettes, and laminations. Several paper and packaging producers have taken steps toward sustainability by adopting bio-based adhesives on various packaging applications. The regulations and standards related to environment safety, rising awareness among consumers as well as environmental responsibility of manufacturers have encouraged the use of bio-based adhesives

for packaging applications in order to provide an environmentally friendly solution with reduced emissions of VOCs.



Based on region, the global bioadhesives market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central and South America, and Middle East and Africa.In 2020, REDACTED the global bioadhesives market.



REDACTED is the largest consumer of bioadhesives, and several bioadhesivemanufacturers have a presence in the region. The market in Europe is primarily driven by growth in end-use industries and the presence of large-scale producers that operate in various vertical segments suchas personal care, wood, construction, and paper and packaging.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06126500/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________