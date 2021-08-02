New York, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global DNA Sequencing: Research, Applied and Clinical Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05777318/?utm_source=GNW





This report reviews the leading sequencing technologies and describes why genetic variation is essential in clinical testing.It then discusses some of the important research initiatives that impact sequencing applications.



The main market driving forces for sequencing services and products are listed and discussed.



The report segments the sequencing markets by delivered format, including sequencing workflow products (sample preparation kits and reagents, informatics, and sequencing instruments and consumables) and sequencing services.The sample preparation reagents and kits market is fragmented by type, that is, DNA isolation and extraction; library preparation; and target enrichment.



The sequencing instruments and consumables market are given by platform (NGS, Sanger and 3GS) and by product type (consumables, instruments).



The sequencing services market is segmented by end user applications (clinical, applied, research and development). Within sequencing services, the applied market is further analyzed by end user applications (biopharma, consumer, agriculture, microbiology, synthetic biology, population-scale genomics and others).



Also, within sequencing services, the clinical market is studied by disease category (clinical microbiology and infectious diseases, cardiovascular, mendelian disorders, metabolic/immune disorders, oncology, neurology, reproductive health and transplant medicine).



Industry sectors analyzed include long-read sequencing; sequencing instruments; target enrichment; informatics; blockchain; gene editing; liquid biopsy; reproductive health diagnostics; agriculture; consumer genomics; and DNA data storage.



By geography, the market has been fragmented into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and the Rest of the World (RoW).For market estimates, data is provided for 2020 as the base year and for 2021, and it is forecast through year-end 2026.



Estimated values used are based on product manufacturers’ and service providers’ total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.



Report Includes:

- 85 tables

- An updated review of the global market for DNA sequencing technologies and their applications in research, applied and clinical segments

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Estimation of the market size and market forecast for DNA sequencing industry, and corresponding market share analysis by delivered format, product type, end use segment, application, disease category, and geography

- Highlights of key market dynamics (DROs) for DNA sequencing, regulatory scenario, and impact of COVID-19 on the progress of this market

- Discussion of market opportunities for DNA sequencing, industry structure, applications and business considerations of sequencing technologies, along with ongoing dramatic changes in the structure of MedTech industry

- Review of the leading next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies, emerging applications, and penetration of DNA sequencing-based diagnostics and research initiatives affecting the marketplace

- Patent analysis for novel sequencing technologies, latest developments, clinical trials, and potential markets for future developments

- Insight into the sequencing industry activities including major acquisitions and strategic alliances, competitive benchmarking of key sequencing industry participants and their growth strategies

- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and their detailed company profiles including Agilent Technologies, Becton, Dickinson and Co., Bio-Rad, Danaher Corp., Illumina Inc., Merck KGaA, Roche, and Thermo Fisher



Summary:

The DNA sequencing industry has achieved notable growth from its beginnings to become a vital sector in the life sciences industry. The total number of human genomes sequenced reached around 1.5 million in January 2019 (less than 0.02% of the global human population). It is estimated that population-scale projects alone will increase that figure to more than 13.5 million genomes sequenced by 2023. The non-human species sequenced as of January 2019 was less than 0.01% of all species. This data suggests a significant future upside for DNA sequencing across research, agriculture, metagenomics, synthetic biology and clinical applications, among others.



Sequencing plays a central role in many life science megatrends, including synthetic biology, precision medicine, population and consumer genomics; tissue-agnostic drugs; liquid biopsy; blockchain technologies, gene editing and a shift toward consumerism. These major trends favor rising sequencing adoption and growth in the future.



For example, in clinical diagnostics, there is a move toward a more consumer-focused model. This will propel the demand for genomics technologies as consumers will want to better understand the role that genetic variations and genes have in their future health outcomes.



The key developments in three key sequencing sectors—applied, research and clinical—add to the DNA sequencing growth story.



Significant developments in the research space include the growth of large-scale sequencing initiatives and support for sequencing by major governmental funding agencies.



Major developments in the applied space include the proliferation of population-scale sequencing projects around the globe, the use of sequencing by biopharma for the selection of patients for clinical trials of precision medicines and an increase in synthetic biology and agriculture applications.



Population-scale sequencing projects have various positive effects on the sequencing market. These projects give insight into how genetic variation contributes to disease diagnosis, risk prediction and treatment; advance knowledge about genetic variation within and across populations; and facilitate the development of new sequencing tools and analysis methods.



Significant developments in the clinical space include the launch and fast growth of NIPT, companion diagnostics for tissue-agnostic drugs and for drug development, and a growing installed base of sequencing instruments for genetic testing. Important clinical sequencing applications include reproductive health, oncology, rare and undiagnosed diseases, and transplant medicine.



Genomics (including sequencing) is a key medical technology.Once the human genome had been sequenced, medical researchers were able to start identifying disease-causing variations in the genetic code.



Drugs could then be targeted to specific genes, offering tailored treatments.This also opened up a market opportunity in clinical trials to select a subgroup of patients who will respond to the drug.



As a result, drugs that may have failed clinical trials due to side effects among a general population could make their way through the trials with a genetically targeted subgroup.

