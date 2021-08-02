New York, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Markets for Orphan Drugs" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p096587/?utm_source=GNW





The report also analyzes each submarket and its applications, projections and market shares. Technological issues include the latest trends and developments.



This report covers the U.S. and European markets, and emerging global markets such as India, Japan, China, Singapore, Taiwan, Korea, Canada, Brazil, Africa, Australia and New Zealand.



This report also analyzes the regulatory framework for the clinical trials of orphan drugs in rare and orphan diseases.The report examines the trends and characteristics of clinical trials conducted on rare diseases from 1999-2018, using information from various sources.



In addition, this report provides an overview of the global orphan drugs market and its competitive landscape.



Summary:

Orphan drugs have paved theway for the treatment of the many unmet clinical and therapeuticneeds of patientswith orphan and rare diseases such as Gaucher’s disease, Pompe disease, cystic fibrosis, Hunter syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex and chronic myelogenous leukemia. These diseases, which have different globaldefinitions depending on theirprevalence in the general population, have gained significant attention since the approval of the 1983 OrphanDrug Act (ODA) in the U.S. and the formation of organizations such as the National Organization forRare Diseases (NORD) in 1983 and the EuropeanOrganization forRare Diseases (EURORDIS) in 1997. These developments have spurred

pharmaceutical and biotech companies such as Roche,Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson&Johnson, Bristol-Myers Squibb,Merck& Co, Pfizer, Shire and others to invest in and develop orphan and rare disease therapies and drugs.



The orphan drug market has emerged as a niche business of the pharmaceutical industry.This market’s primary growth factors include incentives for orphan drug sponsors, tax breaks,market exclusivity, grants programs for clinical studies, funds for the development of orphan products andmultiple indication approvals.



The unveiling of the human genetic code,which created a betterunderstanding of humanmetabolismand the role of genetics in the manifestation of disease, also played a significant role in the development of the orphan drugmarket.



By region, the U.S. dominates the global orphan drugmarket due to growth factors such as advanced healthcare infrastructure and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-sponsored grant programs for the development of potential therapeutic compounds through itsOffice ofOrphan Products Development (OOPD). The Europeanmarket,with itswell-established orphan drug legal framework, also is expanding.Growth factors include multiple post-market safety and efficacy clinical trials and the commission of potentialorphan drugs through patient networks such as the EuropeanOrganization for Rare Diseases (EURORDIS).



The Asian pharmaceutical market offers potentialas countries such as Japan, Taiwan and South Korea have implemented legal legislations akin to the U.S.OrphanDrug Act. The main growth factors in this emerging regional market are patient awareness programs, global connectivity through rare disease patient organizations and the availability of orphan drugs through joint collaborations.



Growth factors include the increased involvement of pharmaceutical companies in developing orphan drugs, the growing numberof newapprovals and the increased global availability of these drugs.



