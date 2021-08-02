The Global Process Safety System Market is expected to grow by $ 103.85 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Process Safety System Market in the Oil and Gas Industry 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06124636/?utm_source=GNW

85 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period. Our report on process safety system market in the oil and gas industry provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the global expansion of oil terminals and sustainable risk reduction in hazardous operations. In addition, global expansion of oil terminals is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The process safety system market in the oil and gas industry analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The process safety system market in the oil and gas industry is segmented as below:

By Product

• Hardware

• Software

• Services



By Geography

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the improving safety standards and related developments as one of the prime reasons driving the process safety system market in the oil and gas industry growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on process safety system market in the oil and gas industry covers the following areas:

• Process safety system market in the oil and gas industry sizing

• Process safety system market in the oil and gas industry forecast

• Process safety system market in the oil and gas industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading process safety system market in the oil and gas industry vendors that include ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Yokogawa Electric Corp., Johnson Controls International Plc, and OMRON Corp. Also, the process safety system market in the oil and gas industry analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

