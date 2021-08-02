The Residential Water Treatment Equipment Market is expected to grow by $ 1.12 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.74% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Residential Water Treatment Equipment Market in the US 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06124597/?utm_source=GNW

74% during the forecast period. Our report on the residential water treatment equipment market in us provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing availability of technologically advanced products, concerns about the quality of water, and increased use of recycled water. In addition, the increasing availability of technologically advanced products is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The residential water treatment equipment market in US analysis includes the product and distribution channel segments.



The residential water treatment equipment market in US is segmented as below:

By Product

• Residential water purifiers

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



This study identifies smart water purifiers as one of the prime reasons driving the residential water treatment equipment market growth in the US during the next few years. Also, growth in online sales of water treatment equipment and safety and certification of products will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading residential water treatment equipment market vendors in US that include 3M Co., A. O. Smith Corp., Breville USA Inc., Culligan International Co., EcoWater Systems LLC, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Kinetico Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Pentair Plc, and Whirlpool Corp. Also, the residential water treatment equipment market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

