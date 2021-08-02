The Global Bicycle Motors Market is expected to grow by 15805.67 th units during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bicycle Motors Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05992830/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on bicycle motors market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the fuel-efficiency of bicycles and increasing demand for eco-friendly transport. In addition, fuel-efficiency of bicycles is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The bicycle motors market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The bicycle motors market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Hub motor

• Crank motor



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the heavy traffic congestionas one of the prime reasons driving the bicycle motors market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on bicycle motors market covers the following areas:

• Bicycle motors market sizing

• Bicycle motors market forecast

• Bicycle motors market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading bicycle motors market vendors that include BionX International Corp., Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co. KG, Continental AG, Derby Cycle Holding GmbH, Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Shimano Inc., Sunstar Suisse SA, Yamaha Corp., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Also, the bicycle motors market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

