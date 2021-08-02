The Smart Home Water Sensor and Controller Market is expected to grow by $ 89.22 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 8% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Smart Home Water Sensor and Controller Market in North America 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05892968/?utm_source=GNW

22 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 8% during the forecast period. Our report on smart home water sensor and controller market in North America provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current North America market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing instances of water leakage and increasing cost of repair in North America and increasing number of product launches. In addition, growing instances of water leakage and increasing cost of repair in North America is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The smart home water sensor and controller market in North America analysis includes technology segment and geographic landscape.



The smart home water sensor and controller market in North America is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Wi-Fi

• Others



By Geography

• US

• Canada

• Mexico



This study identifies the growth in construction and smart city projects in North America as one of the prime reasons driving the smart home water sensor and controller market in North America growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on smart home water sensor and controller market in North America covers the following areas:

• Smart home water sensor and controller market in North America sizing

• Smart home water sensor and controller market in North America forecast

• Smart home water sensor and controller market in North America industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart home water sensor and controller market in North America vendors that include Conservation Labs Inc., Moen Inc., OVAL Digital Inc., Phyn LLC, Resideo Technologies Inc., Roost Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SimpliSafe Inc., Waxman Industries Inc., and Winland Electronics Inc. Also, the smart home water sensor and controller market in North America analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

