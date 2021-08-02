The Sterile Gloves Market is expected to grow by $ 248.66 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sterile Gloves Market in APAC 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05892886/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on sterile gloves market in APAC provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current APAC market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing incidence of infectious and contagious diseases, growing number of surgical procedures, and growing concerns over hygiene and prevention of HAIs. In addition, increasing incidence of infectious and contagious diseases is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The sterile gloves market in APAC analysis includes material segment and geographic landscape.



The sterile gloves market in APAC is segmented as below:

By Material

• Synthetic gloves

• Natural rubber gloves



By Geography

• Japan

• China

• Australia

• India

• Rest of APAC



This study identifies the technological advances as one of the prime reasons driving the sterile gloves market in APAC growth during the next few years. Also, growing adoption of double-gloving and growing preference for powder-free gloves will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on sterile gloves market in APAC covers the following areas:

• Sterile gloves market in APAC sizing

• Sterile gloves market in APAC forecast

• Sterile gloves market in APAC industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sterile gloves market in APAC vendors that include Ansell Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health Inc., Dynarex Corp., Kimberly-Clark Corp., Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Owens & Minor Inc., Supermax Corp. Berhad, and Top Glove Corp. Bhd. Also, the sterile gloves market in APAC analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

