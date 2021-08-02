The Robotics Market is expected to grow by $ 385.74 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Robotics Market in Middle East 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05931923/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the robotics market in Middle East provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for robotic automation process and the advantages of robotics in industrial operation. In addition, the growing demand for robotic automation process is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The robotics market in the Middle East analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The robotics market in Middle East is segmented as below:

By Application

• Services

• Industrial



By Geography

• Saudi Arabia

• UAE

• Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt)

• Qatar

• Rest of Middle East



This study identifies the increasing adoption of robotics in diverse fields of application as one of the prime reasons driving the robotics market growth in Middle East during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on robotics market in Middle East covers the following areas:

• Robotics market in Middle East sizing

• Robotics market in Middle East forecast

• Robotics market in Middle East industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading robotics market vendors in Middle East that include ABB Ltd., DENSO Corp., KUKA AG, LG Electronics Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NACHI-FUJIKOSHI Corp., OMRON Corp., Seiko Epson Corp., SoftBank Robotics Group Corp., and Yaskawa Electric Corp. Also, the robotics market in Middle Eastanalysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

