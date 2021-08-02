The Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market is expected to grow by $ 7.1 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 24% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05756635/?utm_source=GNW

1 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 24% during the forecast period. Our report on data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased focus on energy management and green initiatives and reduced OPEX and enhanced capacity planning. In addition, increased focus on energy management and green initiatives is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market analysis include application segment and geographic landscape.



The data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Asset and capacity management

• Energy management

• Power and cooling management

• Network management



By Geography

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increasing number of data center hyperscalers and colocation providers as one of the prime reasons driving the data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market covers the following areas:

• Data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market sizing

• Data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market forecast

• Data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market vendors that include BGIS Global Integrated Solutions, CommScope Holding Co. Inc., FNT GmbH, Nlyte Software Ltd., Panduit Corp., Rackwise Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Sunbird Software Inc., and Vertiv Holdings Co. Also, the data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth

