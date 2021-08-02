The Global Blood Pressure Cuffs Market is expected to grow by $ 127.06 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7.66% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Blood Pressure Cuffs Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05658038/?utm_source=GNW

66% during the forecast period. Our report on the blood pressure cuffs market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing incidence of hypertension and growth of the geriatric population, adoption of online marketing strategies, and the use of product bundling strategies. In addition, the increasing incidence of hypertension and growth of the geriatric population is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The blood pressure cuffs market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The blood pressure cuffs market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Reusable cuffs

• Disposable cuffs



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the rise in the use of disposable cuffs to reduce HAIs as one of the prime reasons driving the blood pressure cuffs market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing demand for tubeless/connectorless cuffs and a rise in the demand for home-based bp monitoring will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on blood pressure cuffs market covers the following areas:

• Blood pressure cuffs market sizing

• Blood pressure cuffs market forecast

• Blood pressure cuffs market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading blood pressure cuffs market vendors that include Cardinal Health Inc., General Electric Co., Halma Plc, Hillrom, Koninklijke Philips NV, Masimo Corp., Microlife Corp., Omron Healthcare Inc., OSI Systems Inc., and Smiths Medical Inc. Also, the blood pressure cuffs market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

