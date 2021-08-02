The Global Body Masks Market is expected to grow by $ 335.44 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.51% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Body Masks Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05603968/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the body masks market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing wellness industry propelling demand for professional masks and an increase in product offerings specific to distinct skin concerns and skin types. In addition, the growing wellness industry propelling demand for professional masks is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The body masks market analysis includes the end-user and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape.



The body masks market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Professional

• Individual



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies innovation and portfolio extensionas one of the prime reasons driving the body masks market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on body masks market covers the following areas:

• Body masks market sizing

• Body masks market forecast

• Body masks market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading body masks market vendors that include Casmara Cosmetics SA, Crown Laboratories Inc., HATCH Collection LLC, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Karuna Skin LLC, KOREAN COSMETIC STAR, Lush Retail Ltd., Nannette de Gaspe Beaute Inc., Natura and Co., and Skin Laundry Holdings LLC. Also, the body masks market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

