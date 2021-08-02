The Residential Air Purifier Market is expected to grow by $ 632.39 mn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 5.94% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Residential Air Purifier Market in the US 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05492154/?utm_source=GNW

94% during the forecast period. Our report on the residential air purifier market in us provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization and increased air pollution and concerns over indoor air quality. In addition, Innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The residential air purifier market in US analysis includes the technology, product, and distribution channel segments.



The residential air purifier market in US is segmented as below:

By Technology

• HEPA

• Electrostatic precipitators

• Ionizers and ozone generators

• Others



By Product

• Dust collectors

• Fume and smoke collectors

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



This study identifies the convenience, ease of use, and portability of the product as one of the prime reasons driving the residential air purifier market growth in US during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on residential air purifier market in us covers the following areas:

• Residential air purifier market in US sizing

• Residential air purifier market in US forecast

• Residential air purifier market in US industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading residential air purifier market vendors in US that include Airpura Industries Inc., Alen Corp., AlgenAir LLC, AllerAir Industries Inc., Austin Air Systems Ltd., Blueair AB, Guardian Technologies LLC, Honeywell International Inc., LakeAir, and Rabbit Air. Also, the residential air purifier market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

