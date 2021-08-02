RESULT OF SEK CREDIT OPERATION

| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Stockholm, SWEDEN

AuctionAuction results
Auction date2021-08-02
Payment date2021-08-02
Maturity date2021-11-01
Term13 weeks
Offered volume, SEK bnUnlimited
Total bid amount, SEK bn0
Number of bids0
Alloted volume, SEK bn0
Interest rateRepo rate


AuctionAuction results
Auction date2021-08-02
Payment date2021-08-02
Maturity date2022-01-31
Term26 weeks
Offered volume, SEK bnUnlimited
Total bid amount, SEK bn0
Number of bids0
Alloted volume, SEK bn0
Interest rateRepo rate