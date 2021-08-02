The Global Blockchain Identity Management Market is expected to grow by USD 3.58 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 71% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Blockchain Identity Management Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05483803/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the blockchain identity management market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising demand for digitalization and the rising spend on IT technologies, and the proliferation of online services and cloud applications. In addition, the rising demand for digitalization is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The blockchain identity management market analysis includes the end-user and application segments and geographic landscape.



The blockchain identity management market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• BFSI

• Government

• Healthcare

• Others



By Application

• End-point

• Network

• Infrastructure



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the proliferation of online services and cloud applications as one of the prime reasons driving the blockchain identity management market growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading blockchain identity management market vendors that include Accenture Plc, Amazon.com Inc., Bitfury Group Ltd., BLOCKCHAINS LLC, Broadcom Inc., Civic Technologies Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and SecureKey Technologies Inc. Also, the blockchain identity management market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

