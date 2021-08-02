The Global Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) Market is expected to grow by USD 1.31 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 21.89% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05394524/?utm_source=GNW

31 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 21.89% during the forecast period. Our report on the cementless total knee arthroplasty (TKA) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising number of people diagnosed with arthritis, rise in the number of sports injuries, and increasing government support to meet healthcare needs. In addition, the rising number of people diagnosed with arthritis is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The cementless total knee arthroplasty (TKA) market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The cementless total knee arthroplasty (TKA) market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Fixed-bearing

• Mobile-bearing



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the growth in global medical tourism as one of the prime reasons driving the cementless total knee arthroplasty (TKA) market growth during the next few years. Also, an increase in strategic alliances and continuous development of new products will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the cementless total knee arthroplasty (TKA) market covers the following areas:

• Cementless total knee arthroplasty (TKA) market sizing

• Cementless total knee arthroplasty (TKA) market forecast

• Cementless total knee arthroplasty (TKA) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cementless total knee arthroplasty (TKA) market vendors that include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Corin Group Plc, GROUP FH ORTHO, Johnson and Johnson Inc., MicroPort Scientific Corp., Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., United Orthopedic Corp., Waldemar Link GmbH and Co. KG, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Also, the cementless total knee arthroplasty (TKA) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

