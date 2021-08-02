Global beverage processing equipment market size to expand at 5% CAGR through 2027

Selbyville, Delaware, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to seasoned analysts, global beverage processing equipment market had amassed revenues worth USD 19.11 billion in the year 2020 and is likely to be valued at USD 26.89 billion by 2027, recording a 5% compound annual growth rate during the analysis timeframe.

The study also elaborates on the market segmentations, such as by type, beverage type, and the geographical terrain. In addition, the report provides significant information regarding the business-centric strategies deployed by the market majors to acquire a competitive lead in this business space. In a nutshell, this research document focuses on ensuring high profitability among entrepreneurs and enterprises looking to invest in new projects.

Beverage processing equipment are essentially machines or systems employed to handle, prepare as well as store beverages. Thus, growing food & beverage sector coupled with improving standards of living are some of the primarily growth stimulants of global beverage processing equipment industry.

Growing consumption of alcoholic & non-alcoholic beverages in tandem with rising per capita income are also contributing towards the market remuneration. However, factors such as complex production processes associated with the product and strict safety standards could potentially act as a bottleneck to global beverage processing equipment industry expansion.

Regardless, growing demand for such equipment from energy and sugar free drinks are likely to provide lucrative revenue-generating opportunities for the industry participants.

Summarizing the market segmentations

Worldwide beverage processing equipment market has been segmented on the bases of type and beverage type. In terms of type, the market is further classified into heat exchangers, blenders & mixers, sugar dissolvers, carbonation, filtration, and brewery.

Moving on to beverage type, the industry is bifurcated into dairy, non-carbonated, carbonated, and alcoholic segments.

From the regional perspective

Global beverage processing equipment industry, based on its geographical reach, involves regions such as Latin America, North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world.

Among these, North America presently holds the largest market share and is deemed to depict similar growth patterns in the ensuing years. Increasing consumption of alcohol & non-alcoholic beverages coupled with high concentration of prominent beverage makers such as Coca Cola and PepsiCo are favoring the regional market outlook.

Asia-Pacific market is also likely to record a robust growth rate during the study period, with China standing tall in terms of revenue hierarchy. This can be attributed to the region’s growing population and improving standards of living.

Global Beverage Processing Equipment Market by Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Heat Exchangers

Blenders & Mixers

Sugar Dissolvers

Carbonation

Filtration

Brewery

Global Beverage Processing Equipment Market by Beverage Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Dairy

Non-carbonated

Carbonated

Alcoholic

Global Beverage Processing Equipment Market Geographical Reach (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

North America

Canada

United States

Europe

Italy

United Kingdom

Germany

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

China

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of the World

Global Beverage Processing Equipment Market by Competitive Scope (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Praj Industries Limited

Pentair plc

KHS GmbH

JBT Corporation

SPX Flow Inc.

Bucher Industries AG

Krones AG

Alfa Laval AB

GEA Group AG

Tetra Laval

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Beverage Processing Equipment Market, by region, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Beverage Processing Equipment Market, by Type, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Beverage Processing Equipment Market, by Beverage Type, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Beverage Processing Equipment Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Beverage Processing Equipment Market Dynamics

3.1. Beverage Processing Equipment Market Impact Analysis (2019-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Growth in food & beverages industry

3.1.1.2. Rise in disposable income

3.1.2. Market Restraint

3.1.2.1. Complex production process

3.1.2.2. Safety standards of machinery

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Rising demand for energy and sugar free drinks

Chapter 4. Global Beverage Processing Equipment Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2018-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Beverage Processing Equipment Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Beverage Processing Equipment Market by Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Beverage Processing Equipment Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Beverage Processing Equipment Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Brewery

5.4.2. Filtration

5.4.3. Carbonation

5.4.4. Sugar Dissolvers

5.4.5. Blenders & Mixers

5.4.6. Heat Exchangers

Chapter 6. Global Beverage Processing Equipment Market, by Beverage Type

a. Market Snapshot

6.1. Global Beverage Processing Equipment Market by Beverage Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.2. Global Beverage Processing Equipment Market Estimates & Forecasts by Beverage Type 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

6.3. Beverage Processing Equipment Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.3.1. Alcoholic

6.3.2. Carbonated

6.3.3. Non-Carbonated

6.3.4. Dairy

Chapter 7. Global Beverage Processing Equipment Market, Regional Analysis

