BOTS Inc. JV Partners - Cyber Security Group LLC, Launches Cybhub-Online Marketplace for Curated IT Solutions and Investment Opportunities

San Juan , Puerto Rico , Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOTS, Inc. (OTC: BTZI), (“BOTS” or "The Company"), a global technology company specialized in Blockchain-based solutions, decentralized finance applications, cybersecurity solutions, crypto consulting, mining equipment repairs and insurance today announced in association with Cyber Security Group LLC the launching of Cybhub, an online marketplace for curated IT ready-made solutions.

Cybhub is an online marketplace that features curated, ready-made software solutions such as cybersecurity products and malware sandboxes as well as curated investment opportunities in high-tech startups such as cryptocurrency exchanges and related projects. The platform acts as a buffer to fully scrutinize and audit startups for the benefit of clients and investors. Cybhub offers turnkey and custom software development and solutions such as:

Blockchain Technologies

Cybersecurity Penetration Testing

Business Automation Software

Desktop Development

Code Review and Certification

Legacy Support and Upgrade

Mobile App Development

Software Product Development

Support Maintenance

UI/UX Solutions

Web Development

Cybhub is fully involved in the products and startups it commercializes and stands behind the quality of those products. Top software developers and related companies have already begun to negotiate with Cybhub. The current monetization strategy is focused on:

Selling proprietary and third-party software of various architecture and complexity

Attracting investment for curated projects and startups

Custom software development

Cyber Security Group LLC is an ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified Information Security Management System that aims to capitalize on the fast-growing global cybersecurity market with its proprietary portfolio of SaaS solutions. For more information click here.

The global cybersecurity services market is expected to reach USD 192.70 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Continued cybersecurity breaches on the enterprise and individual levels, and the subsequent need to address the vulnerabilities in networks, apps, and systems are the factors expected to drive growth. The need for identifying advanced, persistent threats to networks, monitoring critical infrastructure 24/7, and penetration testing applications for meeting various regulatory compliance standards and acts, such as FISMA, MARS-E, PCI DSS, Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX), and HIPAA, is expected to contribute to the growth of the market.

Key suggestions from the report:

Advancements in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and the internet of things are disrupting cyberspace and reshaping the global threat landscape, thereby driving the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The healthcare segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 11.4% over the forecast period. The increased instances of cybercrimes in the recent past, and particularly during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, have prompted healthcare application developers to address the application vulnerabilities.

Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period. The growing demand for penetration testing and bug bounty services in line with the mandatory compliances, which require periodic technological evaluation, is expected to drive the growth of regional markets.

Some of the major players operating in this market include Accenture, AT&T, Atos SE, Cisco, IBM, and Rapid7.

About BOTS, Inc.

BOTS, Inc. is a global technology company specialized in Blockchain-based solutions including decentralized finance applications for the financial industry, cybersecurity solutions and owns a portfolio of digital assets and crytpo-related businesses such as BeadSwap, a decentralized crypto exchange, Bitcoin ATM machines and corresponding US patents and Cyber Security Group LLC, an ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Information Security Management System certified company. The Company also provides crypto mining consulting, optimization, and crypto mining equipment repair and insurance.

Bots, Inc. has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC, Bloomberg, TheStreet.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Contact:

Oleksandr Gordieiev

CEO

info@bots.bz