The Rice Noodles Market is expected to grow by $ 900.65 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period

Our report on the rice noodles market in APAC provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for gluten-free products in APAC and the growing use of rice noodles in a variety of cuisines, and product launches. In addition, the increasing demand for gluten-free products in APAC is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The rice noodles market in APAC analysis includes the product and end-user segments and geographic landscape.



The rice noodles market in APAC is segmented as below:

By Product

• Rice vermicelli

• Rice stick and others



By End-user

• Retail

• Foodservice



By Geography

• China

• Thailand

• Vietnam

• Indonesia

• Rest of APAC



This study identifies product launchesas one of the prime reasons driving the rice noodles market in APAC growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on rice noodles market in APAC covers the following areas:

• Rice noodles market in APAC sizing

• Rice noodles market in APAC forecast

• Rice noodles market in APAC industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading rice noodles market vendors in APAC that include Bich Chi Food Co., Foodle Noodle Co. Ltd., JFC International Inc., Kikkoman Corp., Manassen Foods, MTR Foods Pvt. Ltd., Leong Guan Food Manufacturer Pte Ltd., Lieng tong Rice Vermicelli I Lieng tong Rice Flour, Nissin Foods Holdings Co. Ltd., and Acecook Vietnam Joint Stock Co. Also, the rice noodles market in APAC analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

