The Global Long-Term Care Market is expected to grow by $ 0.56 tn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period

Our report on long-term care market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for long-term care from the aging population and an increase in healthcare budgets by governments. In addition, the growing demand for long-term care from the aging population is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The long-term care market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The long-term care market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Nursing care and assisted living facilities

• Home healthcare

• Hospice



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the growing demand to prevent infections and ensure patient safety as one of the prime reasons driving the long-term care market growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading long-term care market vendors that include Abri Health Care Services LLC, Atria Senior Living Inc., Capital Senior Living Corp., Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc., Extendicare Canada Inc., Genesis Healthcare Inc., Home Instead Inc., Kindred Healthcare LLC, Life Care Centers of America Inc., and Sunrise Senior Living LLC. Also, the long-term care market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

