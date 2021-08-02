The Global Cement Additives Market is expected to grow by 4,611.42 thousand tons during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.34% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cement Additives Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04838967/?utm_source=GNW

34% during the forecast period. Our report on the cement additives market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for plasticizers and an increase in residential projects in APAC. In addition, increasing demand for plasticizers is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The cement additives market analysis includes the end-user and type segments and geographic landscape.



The cement additives market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Residential

• Non-residential



By Type

• Chemicals

• Minerals

• Fiber



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increasing urbanization as one of the prime reasons driving the cement additives market growth during the next few years.



• Cement additives market sizing

• Cement additives market forecast

• Cement additives market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cement additives market vendors that include Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, Dow Inc., Fosroc International Ltd., GCP Applied Technologies Inc., Global Drilling Fluids and Chemicals Ltd., Halliburton Co., Sika AG, Solvay SA, and Universal Drilling Fluids. Also, the cement additives market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

