R1 Appoints Jay Sreedharan as New Chief Technology and Digital Officer

MURRAY, Utah, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM), a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers, today announced that Jay Sreedharan will join the executive team as its first chief technology and digital officer.



Sreedharan will lead R1’s efforts in creating digital solutions that drive higher-value experiences for patients and providers. In this role, Sreedharan will be responsible for delivering on R1’s promise of digital transformation and growth, including strategy, engineering, product development, architecture and implementation, as well as future digital M&A and partnership activity.

Sreedharan brings more than 20 years of leadership experience with a background in disruptive change. He is an expert in creating mobile and consumer ecommerce solutions, developing digital payment products and establishing the best utilization of AI/machine learning and cloud computing.

Most recently, Sreedharan was the senior vice president and chief technology officer for MGM Resorts International with accountability for setting the overall technology vision and executing upon all technology investments and M&A activity for the corporation. Prior to MGM, he was the vice president of engineering at Starbucks Corporation where he led the digital products division, which included mobile and ecommerce, and developed the next generation of applications and cloud services that ultimately powered Starbucks’ Mobile Order and Pay offering. Additionally, he held several roles at Microsoft Corporation and was part of a small group of engineers responsible for defining the Microsoft cloud computing vision and producing both Office 365 and Windows Azure.

“We are very excited to have Jay join the R1 team,” said Vijay Kotte, executive vice president and chief solutions officer of R1. “Jay will play an integral role in setting the company’s strategic digital direction, and with his unique blend of consumer and digital expertise, will help us deliver technology-driven solutions designed to transform how patients access and afford healthcare, further differentiating R1 in the market.”

“R1’s vision, values and culture are driving meaningful change in healthcare and are among the key reasons I joined the company,” said Jay Sreedharan. “I’m thrilled to work with this world-class team to accelerate the creation and delivery of digital solutions and services that can make a significant and positive impact in healthcare.”

About R1 RCM

R1 is a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. R1’s proven and scalable operating models seamlessly complement a healthcare organization’s infrastructure, quickly driving sustainable improvements to net patient revenue and cash flows while reducing operating costs and enhancing the patient experience. To learn more, visit: r1rcm.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” of R1 made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In particular, statements about future events and relationships, plans, future growth, and future performance, are forward-looking statements. These statements are often identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “designed,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions or variations, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. R1 has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and projections about future events as of the date hereof, and any forward-looking statements contained herein should not be relied upon as representing R1’s views as of any subsequent date. Subsequent events and developments, including actual results or changes in R1’s assumptions, may cause its views to change. While R1 may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it has no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. Although R1 believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions, projections, or expectations prove incorrect, actual results, performance, financial condition, or events may vary materially and adversely from those anticipated, estimated, or expected. R1’s actual results and outcomes could differ materially from those included in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to the factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in R1’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and any other periodic reports it files with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

