EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces Renowned Scientists to Join New Executive Scientific Advisory Board

WATERTOWN, Mass., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders, today announced the formation of its Executive Scientific Advisory Board (SAB), chaired by Dr. Carl Regillo M.D., FACS, Chief of the Retina Service at Wills Eye Hospital. Other members of the SAB include Drs. Sophie J. Bakri, M.D., Mayo Clinic, Caroline R. Baumal, M.D., Tufts Medical Center, David S. Boyer, M.D., University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine, Glenn J. Jaffe, M.D., Duke University, Rishi P. Singh, M.D., Cleveland Clinic, and Charles C. Wykoff, M.D., Ph.D., Retina Consultants of Texas. These prominent retinal surgeons and leaders in the field of vision will work with EyePoint management to advance a pipeline of ocular products that advance the treatment paradigm for better patient outcomes.



“We are very honored to have such distinguished and talented experts sit on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ executive scientific advisory board,” said Nancy Lurker, Chief Executive Officer of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals “and it is a testament to the quality of our science and pipeline potential that they are now advising us. Their combined knowledge, insight, experience, and strategic council will prove vital as we approach interim 6-month data for our Phase 1 DAVIO trial of EYP-1901 for the potential treatment of wet-AMD and continue to advance our innovative pipeline of treatments for patients with serious ophthalmic diseases.”

Carl D. Regillo, M.D., FACS – Chairman of the Executive Scientific Advisory Board

Dr. Carl D. Regillo is a globally recognized leader in the retinal surgery field, a Professor of Ophthalmology at Thomas Jefferson University, Chief of the Retina Service of Wills Eye Hospital and Founder of the Wills Eye Clinical Retina Research Unit in Philadelphia. He has been an investigator on numerous major clinical trials developing new medical and surgical treatments for retinal disorders such as macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy. Dr. Regillo has authored over 200 publications along with over 50 book chapters and 9 major books. He is invited to lecture worldwide and serves on the scientific editorial board for several top ophthalmology peer-reviewed journals, and is a recipient of numerous local, national, and international awards including American Academy of Ophthalmology Achievement, Senior Achievement, Secretariat, and Lifetime Achievement Awards and the American Society of Retinal Specialists Honor, Senior Honor and Founders Awards. He is also a charter inductee of the Retina Hall of Fame and named in the Ophthalmologist Power List of the top 100 most influential ophthalmologists in the world. He received his medical degree from Harvard Medical School and performed his ophthalmology residency and vitreoretinal fellowship at Wills Eye Hospital.

Sophie J. Bakri, M.D., M.B.A.

Sophie J. Bakri, M.D., M.B.A. is Chair of the Department of Ophthalmology at Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN and holds the Whitney and Betty MacMillan Professorship in Ophthalmology in Honor of Robert R. Waller, M.D. She has authored over 200 peer-reviewed papers and 26 book chapters. She is a principal investigator on numerous multicenter clinical trials on novel drugs for retinal disease. She serves on the Editorial Board of the American Journal of Ophthalmology, Retina, Seminars in Ophthalmology and OSLI Retina. She has served on committees at the Macula Society, Retina Society and AAO, and is a Board Member of the American Society of Retinal Specialists.

Caroline R. Baumal, M.D., FASRS

Caroline R. Baumal, M.D., FASRS is a Professor of Ophthalmology at New England Eye Center, Tufts Medical Center in Boston, MA. She specializes in medical and surgical disorders of the retina and vitreous. Her research interests include novel retinal imaging and drug development. She has been appointed to the ASRS Retina Hall of Fame and was on the Top 100 Female Ophthalmology list from 2021. Dr. Baumal has authored over 165 publications, 28 book chapters on retinal diseases and recently edited the book Treatment of Diabetic Retinopathy.

Glenn J. Jaffe, M.D.

Dr. Jaffe is the Robert Machemer Professor of Ophthalmology and a member of the vitreoretinal faculty at Duke University Eye Center. He is chief of the Retina Division, and founded and directs the Duke Reading Center. Dr. Jaffe received his medical degree and his ophthalmology residency training at the University of California, San Francisco. He completed a two-year combined clinical and research vitreoretinal fellowship at the Medical College of Wisconsin. He joined the faculty at Duke University in 1989. Dr. Jaffe serves on the Editorial Board of the journals Retina, Current Opinions in Ophthalmology, and Ocular Surgery News and reviews manuscripts for a variety of clinical and investigative ophthalmology journals.

Rishi P. Singh, M.D.

Dr. Rishi P. Singh, M.D. is a staff surgeon at the Cole Eye Institute, Cleveland Clinic and Professor of Ophthalmology at the Lerner College of Medicine in Cleveland Ohio. He also currently serves as the medical director of informatics at the Cleveland Clinic. He specializes in the treatment of medical and surgical retinal disease such as diabetic retinopathy, retinal detachment, and age-related macular degeneration. Dr. Singh has authored more than 190 peer reviewed publications, books, and book chapters and serves as the principal investigator of numerous national clinical trials advancing the treatment of retinal disease. Dr. Singh is the former president on the Retina World Congress and is a board member of the American Society of Retina Specialists.

David S. Boyer, M.D.

David S. Boyer, M.D. is a Board-certified ophthalmologist specializing in the treatment of diseases of the retina and vitreous. He is Senior Partner at Retina-Vitreous Associates Medical Group with offices in Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, North Hollywood, Torrance, Pasadena, Tarzana and Glendale, California. Dr. Boyer is an Adjunct Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology with the University of Southern California/Keck School of Medicine in Los Angeles, CA. He is one of the leading retinal clinical researchers in the country for new treatments in macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

Charles C. Wykoff, M.D., Ph.D.

Charles C. Wykoff, M.D., Ph.D. is Director of the Retina Consultants of Texas Research Centers; Chairman of the Research and Clinical Trials Committee, Retina Consultants of America; and Deputy Chair of Ophthalmology for the Blanton Eye Institute, Houston Methodist Hospital. Dr. Wykoff serves as principal investigator for numerous clinical trials. He has published nearly 200 peer-reviewed manuscripts and frequently speaks at national and international academic meetings. Dr. Wykoff serves on multiple scientific and medical advisory boards, safety monitoring committees, and global steering committees for endeavors spanning the innovative process from early to late stage developments. He is President of the Vit-Buckle Society and serves on the ASRS Board of Directors as Chair of the Practice Management Committee. He has been awarded the ASRS Senior Honor and Young Investigator Awards as well as the AAO Secretariat and multiple Achievement Awards.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:EYPT) is a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The Company's pipeline leverages its proprietary Durasert® technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery including EYP-1901, a potential twice-yearly intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment initially targeting wet age-related macular degeneration. The Company has two commercial products: YUTIQ®, for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye, and DEXYCU®, for the treatment of postoperative inflammation following ocular surgery. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. To learn more about the Company, please visit www.eyepointpharma.com and connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.

