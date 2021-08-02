Zentera Therapeutics Announces Closing of $75 Million Series B Financing

SHANGHAI, China, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zentera Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with headquarters in Shanghai, China, today announced the successful completion of a $75 million Series B financing. Founding investors OrbiMed Advisors Asia and Tybourne Capital Management led this financing, and were joined by Avidity Partners, Casdin Capital, Surveyor Capital (a Citadel company), Farallon Capital Management, Lilly Asia Ventures (LAV), Logos Capital, Perceptive Advisors, Redmile Group and Viking Global Investors in the syndicate. Zentera was formed by Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNTL) to develop cancer therapies in China.



Zentera plans to use the proceeds from the Series B financing to advance the clinical development in China of three of Zentalis’ product candidates, its WEE1 inhibitor ZN-c3, its oral SERD ZN-c5, and its BCL-2 inhibitor ZN-d5, as well as expand its pipeline through additional business development opportunities for China and global development. Zentera has four Clinical Trial Applications (CTA) approved in China to date.

“Since inception last year, Zentera has made tremendous progress on both the clinical and corporate fronts, advancing its first two candidates into the clinic, receiving numerous CTA approvals, as well as growing its passionate team of scientists and researchers,” said Dr. Anthony Sun, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Zentalis and Chief Executive Officer at Zentera. “We are appreciative of the ongoing financial support from our world-class investors, and we plan to utilize the proceeds to advance and expand our pipeline of candidates, with two ongoing clinical trials and plans to have one more trial ongoing by year-end. Looking ahead, we believe we are well positioned to become a leading Chinese biopharmaceutical company and are one step closer to accomplishing our goal of delivering life-changing oncology drugs to patients globally.”

About Zentera Therapeutics

Zentera Therapeutics, Inc. is a Shanghai based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing cancer therapeutics. The Company aims to become a leading Chinese biopharmaceutical company with the goal of delivering life-changing oncology drugs to patients globally. The Company is developing a broad pipeline of oncology candidates, including Zentalis-discovered ZN-c3, a WEE1 inhibitor, ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) for ER+/HER2- breast cancer, and ZN-d5, a BCL-2 inhibitor. Zentera has operations in both Shanghai and Beijing.

About Zentalis

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers. The Company is developing a broad pipeline of potentially best-in-class oncology candidates, which include ZN-c3, a WEE1 inhibitor for advanced solid tumors, ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) for ER+/HER2- breast cancer, ZN-d5, a BCL-2 inhibitor for hematologic malignancies, and ZN-e4, an EGFR inhibitor for non-small cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC). Zentalis has operations in both New York and San Diego.

For more information, please visit www.zentalis.com. Follow Zentalis on Twitter at @ZentalisP and on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/zentalis-pharmaceuticals.

About Tybourne Capital

Tybourne Capital Management is a global growth investor in public and private equity markets, focusing on investments in the Healthcare, Consumer, Financials and TMT sectors. The firm was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Hong Kong with an office in San Francisco. Tybourne manages long duration capital on behalf of prominent non-profits, university endowments, sovereigns, corporate pensions and family offices. For more information, please visit: www.tybournecapital.com

About OrbiMed

OrbiMed has been investing globally for over 20 years across the healthcare industry: from early-stage private companies to large multinational corporations. Our team of over 100 distinguished scientific, medical, investment and other professionals manages over $19 billion across public and private company investments worldwide. From biopharmaceuticals to medical devices, diagnostics, and healthcare services, OrbiMed is scouting the globe for innovations that will help ensure humanity lives healthier, longer and more productive lives.

Forward-Looking Statements

