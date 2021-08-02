Air Humidifier Market revenue to cross USD 7 Bn by 2027; Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global Market Insights Inc. has recently added a new report on the air humidifier market which estimates the market valuation for air humidifier will cross US$ 7 billion by 2027. The market growth is attributed to the rising demand for air humidifiers in household and residential sectors. The increasing commercialization and development of real estates will drive the global market expansion.

The sale of HVAC systems & products, such as air purifiers and humidifiers, increased steadily during COVID-19. The growth in sales of air humidifiers during the second half of 2020 can be credited to the increased awareness from homeowners to improve indoor air quality level and comfort. Work from home policies and travel restrictions have compelled people to stay indoors, resulting in higher demand for air humidifiers.

Air humidifiers are witnessing a high market demand due to the rising pollution level in urban areas. Portable humidifiers powered by USB are anticipated to showcase a high growth on account of increased convenience, purification functions, and high mobility. The high demand for smart and connected portable humidifiers in residential spaces will support the air humidifier market progression.

Asia Pacific air humidifier market will register a significant growth rate through 2027 led by the deterioration indoor air quality owing to high pollution level. The rising consumer spending on smart household devices coupled with growing consumer awareness about health problems caused by poor indoor air quality will fuel the market value for air humidifiers.

Some of the major companies operating in the air humidifier market include Armstrong International, Procter & Gamble, Carel Industries, Winix, DriSteem, Carrier, Condair, Pure, Neptronic, Philips, Stadler Form, Boneco AG, SHARP Corporation, and Honeywell International Inc. Industry players are emphasizing on expanding their geographical presence with new product launches to strengthen their market share.

Some key findings in the air humidifier market report include:

The increasing use of air humidifiers in commercial & industrial spaces to provide efficient humidification will support the market adoption. Commercial air humidifiers prevent static electricity buildup, improve product quality, increase production process, and ensure the safety of workers by providing a comfortable working environment.

Rising popularity of smart air humidifiers with intelligent humidity and temperature sensors that automatically turn off the device when the required humidity levels are met.

Increasing demand for air humidifiers in the residential sector attributed to the growing disposable income and rising consumer awareness regarding the reduction of health risks associated with humidification.

Higher demand for air humidifiers in Europe and North America region due to the extreme cold and dry weather conditions during winter months. Humidifiers increase the level of moisture in dry air and reduce the incidences of health problems among the youth and adult population.

Growing consumer awareness about health benefits associated with air humidifiers, such as reduction in sinus congestion, respiratory illness, prevention of dry skin & lips, and common cold, will support the industry expansion over the forecast period. The warm mist humidifiers are expected to register a high CAGR in both dry & cold climatic conditions owing to their capability to disperse warm water droplets in the room and provide a bacteria and germs-free environment.

