Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc 
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69 
Net Asset Values 
The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited: 
Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 30 July 2021£45.64m
Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 30 July 2021£45.64m
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):51,479,341
  
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 30 July 2021 was: 
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*88.66p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*88.60p
  
Ordinary share price 70.75p
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)(20.20%)
  
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 30/07/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
   
Portfolio summary:% of portfolio
1Volex Plc14.17%
2Cash and other net current assets13.78%
3Hargreaves Services Plc 11.93%
4Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest)9.26%
5Ramsdens Holdings Plc6.94%
6Flowtech Fluidpower Plc6.78%
7Adept Technology Group Plc 6.60%
8Fireangel Safety Technology Plc6.59%
9Venture Life Group Plc6.06%
10Synectics Plc5.26%
11Tactus Holdings Limited4.25%
12DigitalBox plc2.95%
13Duke Royalty Ltd2.81%
14Real Good Food Company Plc0.34%
 Other2.28%
 Total100.00%