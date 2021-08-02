Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Net Asset Values

The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:

Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 30 July 2021 £45.64m

Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 30 July 2021 £45.64m

Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 51,479,341

The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 30 July 2021 was:

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue* 88.66p

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 88.60p

Ordinary share price 70.75p

Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (20.20%)

* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 30/07/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.

Portfolio summary: % of portfolio

1 Volex Plc 14.17%

2 Cash and other net current assets 13.78%

3 Hargreaves Services Plc 11.93%

4 Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest) 9.26%

5 Ramsdens Holdings Plc 6.94%

6 Flowtech Fluidpower Plc 6.78%

7 Adept Technology Group Plc 6.60%

8 Fireangel Safety Technology Plc 6.59%

9 Venture Life Group Plc 6.06%

10 Synectics Plc 5.26%

11 Tactus Holdings Limited 4.25%

12 DigitalBox plc 2.95%

13 Duke Royalty Ltd 2.81%

14 Real Good Food Company Plc 0.34%

Other 2.28%