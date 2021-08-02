The Global Biotechnology Reagents Market is expected to grow by USD 32.11 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7.39% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biotechnology Reagents Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04821786/?utm_source=GNW

39% during the forecast period. Our report on the biotechnology reagents market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high usage of biotechnology reagents in diagnostic and therapeutic applications and increasing R&D investments by federal agencies and biotechnology firms. In addition, the high usage of biotechnology reagents in diagnostic and therapeutic applications is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The biotechnology reagents market analysis includes the technology segment and geographic landscape.



The biotechnology reagents market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Chromatography

• In-vitro diagnostics

• Polymerase chain reaction

• Cell culture

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the presence of high throughput and novel technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the biotechnology reagents market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on biotechnology reagents market covers the following areas:

• Biotechnology reagents market sizing

• Biotechnology reagents market forecast

• Biotechnology reagents market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading biotechnology reagents market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories, Inc, Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., General Electric Co., Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Also, the biotechnology reagents market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04821786/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________